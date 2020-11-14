Happy Path Programming

The article did not start well:

I’ve been a professional programmer for the last several years.

Why label yourself as a newbie? I personally have been programming longer than the parents of many current developers have been alive. In fact, I worked with one developer whose grandparents were born after I started getting paid. But you don’t hear me bragging about it. Especially when the author then had to defensively assert that they are some sort of ‘Lead Engineer’ responsible for a vast suite of international projects.

The article then goes further downhill by not only using screenshots for code examples but slanted screenshots at that. Even tilting my head did not make them more readable. Was not even sure if the pretty pictures were meant to go with the text. Maybe they were some sort of ineffective advertisement?

But then they got to the meat of the article which can be summed up as “avoid using else statements”. Fair enough. I very seldom use them myself.

However, the best part is the comment section. Click on the link, skip the article and just read the comments. Religious fever at it’s best.