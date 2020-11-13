Happy Path Programming

I’ve recently read an article that confirms my way of writing script in following a “Happy Path”. I prefer having a function that starts by setting a single return value and structure the “if statements” to either change the preset return statement or “fall-through”. I find it so much easier than trying to negate positives especially when trying to follow the logic of my own scripts, never mind other programmers logic flow.
Could you please post a link to that article?
I also would like to see the reference. “Negating a positive” as you say which was demonstrated by @SamA74 is known as a “Guard Clause”. In short, the point being is to “fail fast”, i.e fail sooner than later.