Happy New Year, everyone!

Gott Nytt År! - From Sweden

I believe the shortest Happy New Year greeting in the world, still covers the whole next year.

After the New Year’s Eve it is:
God Fortsättning!

Also very short, we don’t say much. :slight_smile:

Merry Christmas, everyone!
Buon Anno!

(I think I’ve beaten you there, @Erik_J!)

Let’s hope the New Year is a lot better than this past year.

From the Land of smiles :slight_smile:

สวัสดีปีใหม่

S̄wạs̄dī pī h̄ım̀

Happy New Year! - From America

Happy Brexit all Brits, and Scots. - From EU. :wink:

Happy New Year from Scotland. smile

Bliadhna Mhath Ùr!

