Happy New Year, everyone!

Gott Nytt År! - From Sweden
I believe the shortest Happy New Year greeting in the world, still covers the whole next year.
After the New Year’s Eve it is:
God Fortsättning!
Also very short, we don’t say much.
Buon Anno!
(I think I’ve beaten you there, @Erik_J!)
Let’s hope the New Year is a lot better than this past year.
From the Land of smiles
สวัสดีปีใหม่
S̄wạs̄dī pī h̄ım̀
Happy New Year! - From America
Happy Brexit all Brits, and Scots. - From EU.