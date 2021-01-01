Happy New Year, everyone!

Gott Nytt År! - From Sweden
I believe the shortest Happy New Year greeting in the world, still covers the whole next year.
After the New Year’s Eve it is:
God Fortsättning!
Also very short, we don’t say much.
Buon Anno!
(I think I’ve beaten you there, @Erik_J!)
Let’s hope the New Year is a lot better than this past year.
From the Land of smiles
สวัสดีปีใหม่
S̄wạs̄dī pī h̄ım̀
Happy New Year! - From America
Happy Brexit all Brits, and Scots. - From EU.
Happy New Year from Scotland.
Bliadhna Mhath Ùr!
Happy new year
coothead
@coothead, what’s the message?
Hi there @Erik_J,
I am sorry, but I did not know that
a message was actually required
Perhaps this will suffice…
“My hovercraft is full of eels.”
coothead
Thanks, you say that gives a picture of the bless we can expect this year?