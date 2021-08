I am wondering if there is anything similar to what has been used here:

npm react-select-virtualized Select virtualized component using: react-select v4 + react-virtualized + react hooks

I have used the above component in React and it works fine. However, I am currently not using React and want to know if there are 19k records, how can I efficiently handle search and select using Javascript dropdown, just like they have done in the react component above. I am using jQuery and can use any other library if needed