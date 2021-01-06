Handling graphs as images on mobile?

Hello. I am working on a small website that consists of statistics. For now, it will mostly have HTML tables, but some of the data is better viewed as a graph or chart.

Ultimately I am looking for a way to make dynamic charts - a topic for another thread - but for now, I want to use what I have created in LibreOffice Calc.

Where you can often look at a thumbnail and figure out what a photograph is about, the same is not true for my graphs which have lots of detail, including important labels.

So from an HTML/CSS standpoint, what is the best way to handle a screenshot .PNG file of my LibreOffice Calc graphs on desktop and mobile? (With emphasis on the mobile part!)

The simple pages that I have coded for this porject seem to be responsive, and my tables look awesome on mobile, but I am not sure what to do with my pretty graphs (PNGs) that I also want to share with people.

Thanks.

P.S. My webpages currently support down to 375px width. (So if you are on say an iPhone 5, then you have to scroll right to see my tables.)