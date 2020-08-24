Handling API's in Javascript | Does Vanilla JS and browser JS engines handle it?

Hi @codeispoetry, in that live chat example it just seems to be a matter of loading the script, which provides functions to add widget buttons:
<script type="text/javascript">
document.write(unescape("%3Cscript src='" + ((document.location.protocol=="https:")?"https://snapabug.appspot.com":"http://www.snapengage.com") + "/snapabug.js' type='text/javascript'%3E%3C/script%3E"));</script><script type="text/javascript">
SnapABug.setButton("https://sendgrid.com/images/chat/available.png");
SnapABug.addButton("cf3e285d-dd43-4c1e-ab98-3452c52c586f","0","10%");
</script>
This is a very bad way to load external resources though; using
document.write() should generally be avoided, and scripts injected like this may not even get executed. The proper way to load scripts without blocking the parser would go something like this:
function loadScript (source, onLoad, onError) {
const script = document.createElement('script')
script.src = source
script.onload = onLoad
script.onerror = onError
script.async = true
document.head.appendChild(script)
}
loadScript(
'//www.snapengage.com/snapabug.js',
() => {
/* global SnapABug */
SnapABug.setButton('https://sendgrid.com/images/chat/available.png')
SnapABug.addButton('cf3e285d-dd43-4c1e-ab98-3452c52c586f', '0', '10%')
},
console.error
)
So far there doesn’t seem to be some sort of REST API involved; when clicking the button, that
snapabug script just loads another small script with some configuration settings. Also this does not per se relate to nodejs… if you do have a REST API then the consumer shouldn’t need to care in which language it is implemented.