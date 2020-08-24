Handling API's in Javascript | Does Vanilla JS and browser JS engines handle it?

There are apps and businesses that allows integrating dynamic forms, appointment scheduling calendars, chat, and etc on a third part website. The data for snippet on a third party websites, where it is finally rendered, comes form the app website How is this handled in JS?

Node.JS works on desktop, but often I come across content that advocates building REST api’s in node.JS.

Additionally,

For example go this website, and click Live chat available. It is a snippet that is coming from a 3rd party. How does this work. It used chrome JS engine(by making use of JSON) or it is or it may use node.js?

Hi @codeispoetry, in that live chat example it just seems to be a matter of loading the script, which provides functions to add widget buttons:

<script type="text/javascript">
document.write(unescape("%3Cscript src='" + ((document.location.protocol=="https:")?"https://snapabug.appspot.com":"http://www.snapengage.com") + "/snapabug.js' type='text/javascript'%3E%3C/script%3E"));</script><script type="text/javascript">
SnapABug.setButton("https://sendgrid.com/images/chat/available.png");
SnapABug.addButton("cf3e285d-dd43-4c1e-ab98-3452c52c586f","0","10%");
</script>

This is a very bad way to load external resources though; using document.write() should generally be avoided, and scripts injected like this may not even get executed. The proper way to load scripts without blocking the parser would go something like this:

function loadScript (source, onLoad, onError) {
  const script = document.createElement('script')

  script.src = source
  script.onload = onLoad
  script.onerror = onError
  script.async = true
  document.head.appendChild(script)
}

loadScript(
  '//www.snapengage.com/snapabug.js',
  () => {
    /* global SnapABug */
    SnapABug.setButton('https://sendgrid.com/images/chat/available.png')
    SnapABug.addButton('cf3e285d-dd43-4c1e-ab98-3452c52c586f', '0', '10%')
  },
  console.error
)

So far there doesn’t seem to be some sort of REST API involved; when clicking the button, that snapabug script just loads another small script with some configuration settings. Also this does not per se relate to nodejs… if you do have a REST API then the consumer shouldn’t need to care in which language it is implemented.

