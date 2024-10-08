Hamburger Menu

Hi All.
Does anyone know how to fix this purple line? Thanks
You could use the eraser tool in Photoshop. There are other tools as well.
If you are talking about removing a line from a live site, you’d have to provide a link or show us the code that creates it. Looks like it has something to do with
border-top in your CSS etc.
Im sorry that I didnt explain it well.
I build with divi so I didnt do much with the code. But I tried this code that doesnt seem work
/* color hamburguesa menu móvil */
.mobile_menu_bar:before {
color: #5c832f !important;
}
This is the link to the site: www.santaispain.com
If you are looking to remove it, this seems to do the trick.
.et_pb_menu_0_tb_header.et_pb_menu .et_mobile_menu {
border: none;
}
It worked, thanks
ow but I was just also wondering if it’s possible to change the color?
If you mean the border color then try border-color:red instead of border:none.(change red to be the color you want)