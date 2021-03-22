Trying to make a responsive hamburger menu in my NavBar component…

I’ve added BootStrap

npm i bootstrap

and still debating on if I should also add react-bootstrap

npm i react-bootstrap

it seems to come with its own jquery, but it doesn’t mention popperjs

So I’m guessing I’d comment out the jquery CDN at the bottom of the page and not the popper CDN ?

I’ve also read another tutorial that suggests using styled-components ,

npm i styled-components

but that’s starting to feel like overkill and bloat…

Where I really started getting confused is on the examples of bootstrap classes. It looks like I add navbar-expand-md as a className on the whole navbar and then collapse navbar-collapse on the list of links I want to collapse… but copying the sample code block never seem to give me the hamburger icon to click on. So I rolled back my commits and trying to document the process better. So what classNames should I be focussed on and which packages may be conflicting?

live Demo fccTemplate

gitHub repo

NavBar.JS

// rafc // React Arrow Function Component import React from 'react'; import PropTypes from 'prop-types'; import './NavBar.css'; import { Link } from "react-router-dom"; const NavBar = ({ icon, iconFCC, title }) => { return ( <nav className='navbar bg-primary'> <a className="App-link" href="https://github.com/TurtleWolfe/fccTempLate" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" title="TempLate Scaffolding for Free Code Camp Projects, with FontAwesome, React-Router & Analytics" > <h1> <i className={iconFCC} /> {title} <i className={icon} /> </h1> </a> <Link to='/'>Home</Link> {/* <Link to='/about'>About</Link> */} <Link to='/quote'>quote</Link> <Link to='/markdown'>markdown</Link> <Link to='/calculator'>calculator</Link> <Link to='/drum'>drum</Link> <Link to='/pomodoro'>pomodoro</Link> <Link to='/about'>About</Link> </nav> ); }; NavBar.defaultProps = { title: 'fccTempLate', icon: 'fab fa-github', iconFCC: 'fab fa-free-code-camp' }; NavBar.propTypes = { title: PropTypes.string.isRequired, icon: PropTypes.string.isRequired, iconFCC: PropTypes.string.isRequired }; export default NavBar;

update… I’ve sort of fixed one problem but exposed 4 more.

(I was trying to update my previous post and accidently deleted it instead, but maybe by combing the two I have better documentation on how I got to where I’m currently at…)