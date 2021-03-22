Trying to make a responsive hamburger menu in my NavBar component…
I’ve added BootStrap
npm i bootstrap
and still debating on if I should also add react-bootstrap
npm i react-bootstrap
it seems to come with its own jquery, but it doesn’t mention popperjs
So I’m guessing I’d comment out the
jquery CDN at the bottom of the page and not the
popper CDN?
I’ve also read another tutorial that suggests using
styled-components,
npm i styled-components
but that’s starting to feel like overkill and bloat…
Where I really started getting confused is on the examples of bootstrap classes. It looks like I add
navbar-expand-md as a className on the whole navbar and then
collapse navbar-collapse on the list of links I want to collapse… but copying the sample code block never seem to give me the hamburger icon to click on. So I rolled back my commits and trying to document the process better. So what classNames should I be focussed on and which packages may be conflicting?
live Demo fccTemplate
gitHub repo
NavBar.JS
// rafc
// React Arrow Function Component
import React from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import './NavBar.css';
import { Link } from "react-router-dom";
const NavBar = ({ icon, iconFCC, title }) => {
return (
<nav className='navbar bg-primary'>
<a
className="App-link"
href="https://github.com/TurtleWolfe/fccTempLate"
target="_blank"
rel="noopener noreferrer"
title="TempLate Scaffolding for Free Code Camp Projects, with FontAwesome, React-Router & Analytics"
>
<h1>
<i className={iconFCC} /> {title} <i className={icon} />
</h1>
</a>
<Link to='/'>Home</Link>
{/* <Link to='/about'>About</Link> */}
<Link to='/quote'>quote</Link>
<Link to='/markdown'>markdown</Link>
<Link to='/calculator'>calculator</Link>
<Link to='/drum'>drum</Link>
<Link to='/pomodoro'>pomodoro</Link>
<Link to='/about'>About</Link>
</nav>
);
};
NavBar.defaultProps = {
title: 'fccTempLate',
icon: 'fab fa-github',
iconFCC: 'fab fa-free-code-camp'
};
NavBar.propTypes = {
title: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
icon: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
iconFCC: PropTypes.string.isRequired
};
export default NavBar;
update… I’ve sort of fixed one problem but exposed 4 more.
(I was trying to update my previous post and accidently deleted it instead, but maybe by combing the two I have better documentation on how I got to where I’m currently at…)
I got the button to show up by hacking the .
cssto just be a different color, but I’d like to change the 3 bars not the background color. I assumed that might be
coloror
text color, but no change yet.
- I got the button to show up by hacking the .
I don’t understand why it’s appending the local
urlin front of the link I’m trying to point to the repo
- I don’t understand why it’s appending the local
- I don’t know how to put the active class on the current page
- and it seems like the menu should close up after I’ve picked a route