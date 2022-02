Hamburger menu using CSS Details/Summary and no JavaScript

John_Betong: John_Betong: Here we go another version using CSS Details and Summary which I find is far easier to modify because the script is so much simpler

Yes it’s good that html now has a feature ready disclosure widget that is easy to implement.

I would have liked to have seen a way to close other open details elements in the same wrapper and then you could have accordions (one accordion open at a time) and even tabs at no extra cost.

John_Betong: John_Betong: Will work on every platform and is it easier to modify?

I believe these days that its only IE that doesn’t support it so I think it’s safe to use as IE support is pretty low now.

There used to be accessibility concerns but I think some issues are resolved in 2021 which is probably why we don’t see the details element used as much as it would be expected. Although I guess the lack of support in IE and early versions of Edge stopped it being mainstream.

It’s a very useful component and would also have been better if some css animation could be hooked into it more easily as it uses the display:none approach which means no animation unless you resort to some special tricks.

I’m not a fan of things that open and shut in the blink of an eye as I lose my place in the page and then think “where has that gone”?. A short fade or a short animation gives a strong visual clue and help reorient the user when things appear or disappear.

A useful element none the less