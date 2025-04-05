Hamburger Menu Not Displaying

Thank you so much Paul, you didn’t have to do it on your day off! I really appreciate your help, It’s like a masterclass, I’m going to go over the changes you recommended. I didn’t realise you could just add code to the end of the CSS file, I thought it had to be in the block of the other code. How can I thank you? Do you have your own design company? I would love to keep in touch my email address is gj.d@btinternet.com. Are you ever up in the North East? I’ll send the other screenshots of my phone using the Chrome browser.