Hamburger menu no more working

I had realized, with your help an hanburger menu, and it worked well. But recently it doesn’t work any more.

It seems a problem if $.browser undefined variable, but fixing it with a sitepoint post didn’t solve the problem (no hamburger menu visible in small screen, even no console js errors).

The is code is:

$(function() { if ($.browser.msie && $.browser.version.substr(0,1)<7) { $('li').has('ul').mouseover(function(){ $(this).children('ul').css('visibility','visible'); }).mouseout(function(){ $(this).children('ul').css('visibility','hidden'); }) } /* Mobile */ $('#menu-wrap').prepend('<div id="menu-trigger">Menu</div>'); $("#menu-trigger").on("click", function(){ $("#menu").slideToggle(); }); // iPad var isiPad = navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i) != null; if (isiPad) $('#menu ul').addClass('no-transition'); });

a code I put in a js file called at the end of a php file.

The html is:

<div id="menu-wrap"> <ul id="menu"> <?php include "$root/menu-contenuti.inc"; ?> </ul> </div>

the css is: