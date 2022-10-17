Hamburger menu no more working

I had realized, with your help an hanburger menu, and it worked well. But recently it doesn’t work any more.
It seems a problem if $.browser undefined variable, but fixing it with a sitepoint post didn’t solve the problem (no hamburger menu visible in small screen, even no console js errors).

The is code is:

    $(function() {
		if ($.browser.msie && $.browser.version.substr(0,1)<7)
		{
		$('li').has('ul').mouseover(function(){
			$(this).children('ul').css('visibility','visible');
			}).mouseout(function(){
			$(this).children('ul').css('visibility','hidden');
			})
		}

		/* Mobile */
		$('#menu-wrap').prepend('<div id="menu-trigger">Menu</div>');		
		$("#menu-trigger").on("click", function(){
			$("#menu").slideToggle();
		});

		// iPad
		var isiPad = navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i) != null;
		if (isiPad) $('#menu ul').addClass('no-transition');      
    });

a code I put in a js file called at the end of a php file.

The html is:

<div id="menu-wrap"> 
      <ul id="menu">
        <?php include "$root/menu-contenuti.inc"; ?>
      </ul>
     </div>

the css is:

/* You don't need the above styles, they are demo-specific ----------- */
	
	#menu, #menu ul {
		margin: 0;
		padding: 0;
		list-style: none;
		min-width: 200px;
	}
	
	#menu {
		width: auto; 
		margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; 
		margin-top: 2%; margin-bottom: 1%;
		background-color: #585858;
		background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom, #606060, #9F9F9F);
		border-radius: 8px;
		box-shadow: 0 1px 1px #777, 0 1px 0 #666 inset;
	}
	
	#menu:before,
	#menu:after {
		content: "";
		display: table;
	}
	
	#menu:after {
		clear: both;
	}
	
	#menu {
		zoom:1;
	}
	
	#menu li {
		float: left;
		border-right: 1px solid #222;
		box-shadow: 1px 0 0 #444;
		position: relative;
	}
	
	#menu a, #menu .sub-index {
		float: left;
		padding: 6px 18px;
		color: white;
/* 		text-transform: uppercase; */
		font: bold 50%;
		text-decoration: none;
		text-shadow: 0 1px 0 #000;
	}
	
	#menu li:hover > a {
		color: white;
	}
	
	*html #menu li a:hover { /* IE6 only */
		color: #969670;
	}
	
	#menu ul {
		margin: 20px 0 0 0;
		_margin: 0; /*IE6 only*/
		opacity: 0;
		visibility: hidden;
		position: absolute;
		top: 38px;
		left: 0;
		z-index: 1;    
		background: linear-gradient(#444, #111);
		box-shadow: 0 -1px 0 rgba(255,255,255,.3);	
		border-radius: 3px;
		transition: all .2s ease-in-out;
	}

	#menu li:hover > ul, 
	#menu li:focus-within > ul {	
		opacity: 1;
		visibility: visible;
		margin: 0;
	}
	
	#menu ul ul {
		top: 0;
		left: 150px;
		margin: 0 0 0 20px;
		_margin: 0; /*IE6 only*/
		box-shadow: -1px 0 0 rgba(255,255,255,.3);
	}
	
	#menu ul li {
		float: none;
		display: block;
		border: 0;
		_line-height: 0; /*IE6 only*/
		box-shadow: 0 1px 0 #111, 0 2px 0 #666;
		min-width: 200px;
		background: #585858;
	}
	
	#menu ul li:last-child {   
		box-shadow: none;
	}
	
	#menu ul a, #menu ul .sub-index {    
		padding: 7px;
		min-width: 130px;
		_height: 10px; /*IE6 only*/
		display: block;
		white-space: nowrap;
		float: none;
		text-transform: none;
		font-size: 70%;
	}
	
	#menu ul a:hover {
		background-color: #969670;
		background-image: linear-gradient(#585858, #969670);
		color: white;
	}
	
	#menu ul li:first-child > a {
		border-radius: 3px 3px 0 0;
	}
	
	#menu ul li:first-child > a:after {
		content: '';
		position: absolute;
		left: 40px;
		top: -6px;
		border-left: 6px solid transparent;
		border-right: 6px solid transparent;
		border-bottom: 6px solid #444;
	}
	
	#menu ul ul li:first-child a:after {
		left: -6px;
		top: 50%;
		margin-top: -6px;
		border-left: 0;	
		border-bottom: 6px solid transparent;
		border-top: 6px solid transparent;
		border-right: 6px solid #3b3b3b;
	}
	
	#menu ul li:first-child a:hover:after {
		border-bottom-color: #04acec; 
	}
	
	#menu ul ul li:first-child a:hover:after {
		border-right-color: #0299d3; 
		border-bottom-color: transparent; 	
	}
	
	#menu ul li:last-child > a {
		border-radius: 0 0 3px 3px;
	}
	
	/* Mobile */
	#menu-trigger {
		display: none;
	}

	@media screen and (max-width: 600px) {

		/* nav-wrap */
		#menu-wrap {
			position: relative;
		}

		#menu-wrap * {
			box-sizing: border-box;
		}

		/* menu icon */
		#menu-trigger {
			display: block; /* show menu icon */
			height: 40px;
			line-height: 40px;
			cursor: pointer;		
			padding: 0 0 0 35px;
			border: 1px solid #222;
			color: #fafafa;
			font-weight: bold;
			background-color: darkgray;
			background: url() no-repeat 10px center, linear-gradient(#444, #111);
			border-radius: 6px;
			box-shadow: 0 1px 1px #777, 0 1px 0 #666 inset;
		}
		
		/* main nav */
		#menu {
			margin: 0; padding: 10px;
			position: absolute;
			top: 40px;
			width: 100%;
			z-index: 1;
			background-color: #585858;
			display: none;
			box-shadow: none;		
		}

		#menu:after {
			content: '';
			position: absolute;
			left: 25px;
			top: -8px;
			border-left: 8px solid transparent;
			border-right: 8px solid transparent;
			border-bottom: 8px solid #444;
		}	

		#menu ul {
			position: static;
			visibility: visible;
			opacity: 1;
			margin: 0;
			background: none;
			box-shadow: none;				
		}

		#menu ul ul {
			margin: 0 0 0 20px !important;
			box-shadow: none;
			display: none;
		}

		#menu li {
			position: static;
			display: block;
			float: none;
			border: 0;
			margin: 5px;
			box-shadow: none;			
		}

		#menu ul li{
			margin-left: 20px;
			box-shadow: none;
			padding: 0 0 0 8px;
		}

		#menu a{
			display: block;
			float: none;
			padding: 0;
			color: white;
		}

		#menu a:hover{
			color: #fafafa;
		}	

		#menu ul a{
			padding: 0;
			width: auto;		
		}

		#menu ul a:hover{
			background: none;	
		}

		#menu ul li:first-child a:after,
		#menu ul ul li:first-child a:after {
			border: 0;
		}		

	}

	@media screen and (min-width: 600px) {
		#menu {
			display: block !important;
		}
	}	

	/* iPad */
	.no-transition {
		transition: none;
		opacity: 1;
		visibility: visible;
		display: none;  		
	}

	#menu li:hover > .no-transition {
		display: block;
	}
	
.sub-index:after {content: ' -»'}
.sub-index {font-weight: bold; border-bottom: solid white thin; }