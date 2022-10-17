Hamburger menu no more working

I had realized, with your help an hanburger menu, and it worked well. But recently it doesn’t work any more.
It seems a problem if $.browser undefined variable, but fixing it with a sitepoint post didn’t solve the problem (no hamburger menu visible in small screen, even no console js errors).
The is code is:
$(function() {
if ($.browser.msie && $.browser.version.substr(0,1)<7)
{
$('li').has('ul').mouseover(function(){
$(this).children('ul').css('visibility','visible');
}).mouseout(function(){
$(this).children('ul').css('visibility','hidden');
})
}
/* Mobile */
$('#menu-wrap').prepend('<div id="menu-trigger">Menu</div>');
$("#menu-trigger").on("click", function(){
$("#menu").slideToggle();
});
// iPad
var isiPad = navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i) != null;
if (isiPad) $('#menu ul').addClass('no-transition');
});
a code I put in a js file called at the end of a php file.
The html is:
<div id="menu-wrap">
<ul id="menu">
<?php include "$root/menu-contenuti.inc"; ?>
</ul>
</div>
the css is:
/* You don't need the above styles, they are demo-specific ----------- */
#menu, #menu ul {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
list-style: none;
min-width: 200px;
}
#menu {
width: auto;
margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;
margin-top: 2%; margin-bottom: 1%;
background-color: #585858;
background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom, #606060, #9F9F9F);
border-radius: 8px;
box-shadow: 0 1px 1px #777, 0 1px 0 #666 inset;
}
#menu:before,
#menu:after {
content: "";
display: table;
}
#menu:after {
clear: both;
}
#menu {
zoom:1;
}
#menu li {
float: left;
border-right: 1px solid #222;
box-shadow: 1px 0 0 #444;
position: relative;
}
#menu a, #menu .sub-index {
float: left;
padding: 6px 18px;
color: white;
/* text-transform: uppercase; */
font: bold 50%;
text-decoration: none;
text-shadow: 0 1px 0 #000;
}
#menu li:hover > a {
color: white;
}
*html #menu li a:hover { /* IE6 only */
color: #969670;
}
#menu ul {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
_margin: 0; /*IE6 only*/
opacity: 0;
visibility: hidden;
position: absolute;
top: 38px;
left: 0;
z-index: 1;
background: linear-gradient(#444, #111);
box-shadow: 0 -1px 0 rgba(255,255,255,.3);
border-radius: 3px;
transition: all .2s ease-in-out;
}
#menu li:hover > ul,
#menu li:focus-within > ul {
opacity: 1;
visibility: visible;
margin: 0;
}
#menu ul ul {
top: 0;
left: 150px;
margin: 0 0 0 20px;
_margin: 0; /*IE6 only*/
box-shadow: -1px 0 0 rgba(255,255,255,.3);
}
#menu ul li {
float: none;
display: block;
border: 0;
_line-height: 0; /*IE6 only*/
box-shadow: 0 1px 0 #111, 0 2px 0 #666;
min-width: 200px;
background: #585858;
}
#menu ul li:last-child {
box-shadow: none;
}
#menu ul a, #menu ul .sub-index {
padding: 7px;
min-width: 130px;
_height: 10px; /*IE6 only*/
display: block;
white-space: nowrap;
float: none;
text-transform: none;
font-size: 70%;
}
#menu ul a:hover {
background-color: #969670;
background-image: linear-gradient(#585858, #969670);
color: white;
}
#menu ul li:first-child > a {
border-radius: 3px 3px 0 0;
}
#menu ul li:first-child > a:after {
content: '';
position: absolute;
left: 40px;
top: -6px;
border-left: 6px solid transparent;
border-right: 6px solid transparent;
border-bottom: 6px solid #444;
}
#menu ul ul li:first-child a:after {
left: -6px;
top: 50%;
margin-top: -6px;
border-left: 0;
border-bottom: 6px solid transparent;
border-top: 6px solid transparent;
border-right: 6px solid #3b3b3b;
}
#menu ul li:first-child a:hover:after {
border-bottom-color: #04acec;
}
#menu ul ul li:first-child a:hover:after {
border-right-color: #0299d3;
border-bottom-color: transparent;
}
#menu ul li:last-child > a {
border-radius: 0 0 3px 3px;
}
/* Mobile */
#menu-trigger {
display: none;
}
@media screen and (max-width: 600px) {
/* nav-wrap */
#menu-wrap {
position: relative;
}
#menu-wrap * {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
/* menu icon */
#menu-trigger {
display: block; /* show menu icon */
height: 40px;
line-height: 40px;
cursor: pointer;
padding: 0 0 0 35px;
border: 1px solid #222;
color: #fafafa;
font-weight: bold;
background-color: darkgray;
background: url() no-repeat 10px center, linear-gradient(#444, #111);
border-radius: 6px;
box-shadow: 0 1px 1px #777, 0 1px 0 #666 inset;
}
/* main nav */
#menu {
margin: 0; padding: 10px;
position: absolute;
top: 40px;
width: 100%;
z-index: 1;
background-color: #585858;
display: none;
box-shadow: none;
}
#menu:after {
content: '';
position: absolute;
left: 25px;
top: -8px;
border-left: 8px solid transparent;
border-right: 8px solid transparent;
border-bottom: 8px solid #444;
}
#menu ul {
position: static;
visibility: visible;
opacity: 1;
margin: 0;
background: none;
box-shadow: none;
}
#menu ul ul {
margin: 0 0 0 20px !important;
box-shadow: none;
display: none;
}
#menu li {
position: static;
display: block;
float: none;
border: 0;
margin: 5px;
box-shadow: none;
}
#menu ul li{
margin-left: 20px;
box-shadow: none;
padding: 0 0 0 8px;
}
#menu a{
display: block;
float: none;
padding: 0;
color: white;
}
#menu a:hover{
color: #fafafa;
}
#menu ul a{
padding: 0;
width: auto;
}
#menu ul a:hover{
background: none;
}
#menu ul li:first-child a:after,
#menu ul ul li:first-child a:after {
border: 0;
}
}
@media screen and (min-width: 600px) {
#menu {
display: block !important;
}
}
/* iPad */
.no-transition {
transition: none;
opacity: 1;
visibility: visible;
display: none;
}
#menu li:hover > .no-transition {
display: block;
}
.sub-index:after {content: ' -»'}
.sub-index {font-weight: bold; border-bottom: solid white thin; }