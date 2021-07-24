Hamburger active state div positioning

HTML & CSS
#1

This is the HTML markup →

<body>
<div class="wrap theme-width">
	<header class="header theme-width"></header>
	<section class="main theme-width"></section>
	<footer class="footer theme-width"></footer>
</div>
</body>

Objective: The header has a hamburger menu click, and once the hamburger is in an active state I want a full-page, will width div container where I can show my menu, etc.

<div class="hamopen theme-width">
<p>Placeholder Text. Actual menus will be here when hmaburger is active</p>
</div>

I want the above div to be just below the header when the hamburger is active.

I can handle JS part etc, but I could not position it. I tried it like this:

I make it a child to buy and tried, and later I make it a child to header, and used it like this:

.header {position: relative;}
.hamover {
	position: absolute;
	height: 100vh;
	top: 100%;
	left: 0;
	border: 2px solid red;
	background-color: #FFFFFF;
}

It didn’t deliver anticipated results.

fixed/absolute/sticky which will be the best option?

#2

I see one problem with the markup, though I don’t know if correcting it resolves the problem:

top: 100%; is not right. It should be top: 100; or top: 0;

100 would be 100px from the top and 0 would put it at the top edge. https://www.w3schools.com/cssref/pr_pos_top.asp

#3

Its an absolute relative to the header. I wanted it just below the header. so top 100% is justified.

#4

My bad. I see now. I changed top:0; to top 100%; in the page link and it moved down. Learned something new!

#5

That makes no sense, That means the element will be 100vh and then positioned 100% down from its relative parent. That means it will be too big for the viewport.

I’d need to see the page (or a reduced demo) as there is too much going on to give a simple answer

#6

Hi there, I give it a try with 2 positioning methods.

Attempt #1 with position :absolute
Associated css: hamburger.css
nav under header as child

Attempt#2 with position:fixed
Associated css: hamburger-2.css
nav is child to body now.

Certain challenges exist in both: fixed and absolute.
The header in the real-life situation will not have the same height, depending on the logo, the height may slightly vary. That why in position absolute example I sued top 100%, and it worked, but issues were:
absolute was not scrolling.

I moved to fixed position. In fixed positioning, I am facing an issue.

In position fixed, the header which holds that hamburger click is also not fixed so during a scroll that hamburger cross is lost.

#7

My computer won’t let me go there :slight_smile:

Any chance of a reduced codepen so I can play around with it. It may also help to have the most simple version of what you are trying to achieve rather than try to fit it somewhere where it can’t work as you want. Once you have a basic demo then you can see how it can be made to work in more complicated situations.:slight_smile:

#8

I haven’t done anything, I am speaking to my hosting company about what went wrong. I will update you soon.

#9

Hi There,

The issue with those links is fixed now. There was no HTTP to HTTPS redirect so it was blacklisted. The issue is fixed now.