Hamburger active state div positioning

This is the HTML markup →
<body>
<div class="wrap theme-width">
<header class="header theme-width"></header>
<section class="main theme-width"></section>
<footer class="footer theme-width"></footer>
</div>
</body>
Objective: The header has a hamburger menu click, and once the hamburger is in an active state I want a full-page, will width div container where I can show my menu, etc.
↓
<div class="hamopen theme-width">
<p>Placeholder Text. Actual menus will be here when hmaburger is active</p>
</div>
I want the above div to be just below the header when the hamburger is active.
I can handle JS part etc, but I could not position it. I tried it like this:
I make it a child to buy and tried, and later I make it a child to header, and used it like this:
.header {position: relative;}
.hamover {
position: absolute;
height: 100vh;
top: 100%;
left: 0;
border: 2px solid red;
background-color: #FFFFFF;
}
It didn’t deliver anticipated results.
fixed/absolute/sticky which will be the best option?