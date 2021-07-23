Hamburger active state div positioning

This is the HTML markup →

<body> <div class="wrap theme-width"> <header class="header theme-width"></header> <section class="main theme-width"></section> <footer class="footer theme-width"></footer> </div> </body>

Objective: The header has a hamburger menu click, and once the hamburger is in an active state I want a full-page, will width div container where I can show my menu, etc.

↓

<div class="hamopen theme-width"> <p>Placeholder Text. Actual menus will be here when hmaburger is active</p> </div>

I want the above div to be just below the header when the hamburger is active.

I can handle JS part etc, but I could not position it. I tried it like this:

I make it a child to buy and tried, and later I make it a child to header, and used it like this:

.header {position: relative;} .hamover { position: absolute; height: 100vh; top: 100%; left: 0; border: 2px solid red; background-color: #FFFFFF; }

It didn’t deliver anticipated results.

fixed/absolute/sticky which will be the best option?