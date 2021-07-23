Hamburger active state div positioning

HTML & CSS
#1

This is the HTML markup →

<body>
<div class="wrap theme-width">
	<header class="header theme-width"></header>
	<section class="main theme-width"></section>
	<footer class="footer theme-width"></footer>
</div>
</body>

Objective: The header has a hamburger menu click, and once the hamburger is in an active state I want a full-page, will width div container where I can show my menu, etc.

<div class="hamopen theme-width">
<p>Placeholder Text. Actual menus will be here when hmaburger is active</p>
</div>

I want the above div to be just below the header when the hamburger is active.

image
image1366×735 78.3 KB

I can handle JS part etc, but I could not position it. I tried it like this:

I make it a child to buy and tried, and later I make it a child to header, and used it like this:

.header {position: relative;}
.hamover {
	position: absolute;
	height: 100vh;
	top: 100%;
	left: 0;
	border: 2px solid red;
	background-color: #FFFFFF;
}

It didn’t deliver anticipated results.

fixed/absolute/sticky which will be the best option?

#2

I see one problem with the markup, though I don’t know if correcting it resolves the problem:

top: 100%; is not right. It should be top: 100; or top: 0;

100 would be 100px from the top and 0 would put it at the top edge. https://www.w3schools.com/cssref/pr_pos_top.asp

1 Like
#3

Its an absolute relative to the header. I wanted it just below the header. so top 100% is justified.

#4

My bad. I see now. I changed top:0; to top 100%; in the page link and it moved down. Learned something new!

1 Like
#5

That makes no sense, That means the element will be 100vh and then positioned 100% down from its relative parent. That means it will be too big for the viewport.

I’d need to see the page (or a reduced demo) as there is too much going on to give a simple answer

1 Like
#6

Hi there, I give it a try with 2 positioning methods.

Attempt #1 with position :absolute
Associated css: hamburger.css
nav under header as child

Attempt#2 with position:fixed
Associated css: hamburger-2.css
nav is child to body now.

Certain challenges exist in both: fixed and absolute.
The header in the real-life situation will not have the same height, depending on the logo, the height may slightly vary. That why in position absolute example I sued top 100%, and it worked, but issues were:
absolute was not scrolling.

I moved to fixed position. In fixed positioning, I am facing an issue.

In position fixed, the header which holds that hamburger click is also not fixed so during a scroll that hamburger cross is lost.