Hamburger active state div positioning

This is the HTML markup →

<body>
<div class="wrap theme-width">
	<header class="header theme-width"></header>
	<section class="main theme-width"></section>
	<footer class="footer theme-width"></footer>
</div>
</body>

Objective: The header has a hamburger menu click, and once the hamburger is in an active state I want a full-page, will width div container where I can show my menu, etc.

<div class="hamopen theme-width">
<p>Placeholder Text. Actual menus will be here when hmaburger is active</p>
</div>

I want the above div to be just below the header when the hamburger is active.

I can handle JS part etc, but I could not position it. I tried it like this:

I make it a child to buy and tried, and later I make it a child to header, and used it like this:

.header {position: relative;}
.hamover {
	position: absolute;
	height: 100vh;
	top: 100%;
	left: 0;
	border: 2px solid red;
	background-color: #FFFFFF;
}

It didn’t deliver anticipated results.

fixed/absolute/sticky which will be the best option?

I see one problem with the markup, though I don’t know if correcting it resolves the problem:

top: 100%; is not right. It should be top: 100; or top: 0;

100 would be 100px from the top and 0 would put it at the top edge. https://www.w3schools.com/cssref/pr_pos_top.asp

Its an absolute relative to the header. I wanted it just below the header. so top 100% is justified.

My bad. I see now. I changed top:0; to top 100%; in the page link and it moved down. Learned something new!

