Gulp postcss and postcss modules in php

hi
i am trying to include the generated css.json and css files from postcss and postcss modules to my php page but i don’t know how

this my gulpconfigjs file

 function styleTask() {
	 // Our Style folder 
	 return src('./settings/welcome/*.css')
		 // use postcss autoprefixer or any other plugins
		 .pipe(postcss([autoprefixer(),
			 require("postcss-modules")({
				 // Generate json file to settings welcome/assets folder
				getJSON: function (cssFileName, json, outputFileName) {
					var path = require("path");
					var fs   = require("fs");
					var cssName = path.basename(cssFileName, ".css");
					var jsonFileName = path.resolve("./settings/welcome/assets/" + cssName + ".json");
					fs.writeFileSync(jsonFileName, JSON.stringify(json));
				},
				generateScopedName: "_[hash:base64:6]",
    			hashPrefix: "prefix",

			 })
		 ])) 
		 // extract the style to this folder
		 .pipe(dest('./settings/welcome/build'));
 };

the generated css and json looks like this

 
  ._tmvqYo._aNXsSG ._Utx2BH {
    border: none;
    background-color: var(--cp-blue);
  }
  ._tmvqYo._aNXsSG ._Utx2BH:hover {
    background-color: var(--cp-blue-h);
  }
  
  ._J60Db9._OxntRn > h2 {
    display: none;
  }
  
  ._AYfngD,
  ._J60Db9._OxntRn {
    padding-right: 20px;
  }