Gulp postcss and postcss modules in php

hi
i am trying to include the generated css.json and css files from postcss and postcss modules to my php page but i don’t know how
this my gulpconfigjs file
function styleTask() {
// Our Style folder
return src('./settings/welcome/*.css')
// use postcss autoprefixer or any other plugins
.pipe(postcss([autoprefixer(),
require("postcss-modules")({
// Generate json file to settings welcome/assets folder
getJSON: function (cssFileName, json, outputFileName) {
var path = require("path");
var fs = require("fs");
var cssName = path.basename(cssFileName, ".css");
var jsonFileName = path.resolve("./settings/welcome/assets/" + cssName + ".json");
fs.writeFileSync(jsonFileName, JSON.stringify(json));
},
generateScopedName: "_[hash:base64:6]",
hashPrefix: "prefix",
})
]))
// extract the style to this folder
.pipe(dest('./settings/welcome/build'));
};
the generated css and json looks like this
._tmvqYo._aNXsSG ._Utx2BH {
border: none;
background-color: var(--cp-blue);
}
._tmvqYo._aNXsSG ._Utx2BH:hover {
background-color: var(--cp-blue-h);
}
._J60Db9._OxntRn > h2 {
display: none;
}
._AYfngD,
._J60Db9._OxntRn {
padding-right: 20px;
}