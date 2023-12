I need to make columns width depended on content. But it’s configured somewhere that min columns width should be 180, so there is too much space in cells. I believe this is somewhere in js, but i cant find the exact place. Also I would like to know how to build this js files, when i make any changes. I discovered guidewire use Ext library, but I’m not really familiar with any js, I just want to change minWidth of my columns.