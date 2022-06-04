Hi there!

I have a logo image scroller on my homepage (Divi Essentials Logo Scroller) and the images I’m using for the logos in many cases are 5k - 50kb max. I’m using image compression, CSS modification, caching, CDN, GZIP, image deferring, and pretty much everything my hosting company and I could think of, but these images are still showing up as HUGE render-blocking issues in my GTMetrix Waterfall chart.

GTMetrix Report:

Do you know how I can fix this or what’s causing the issue? Thank you in advance!

Our Website: