GTMetrix - Super Small, Optimized Images Are Render Blocking Big Time. How Do I Fix This?

I have a logo image scroller on my homepage (Divi Essentials Logo Scroller) and the images I’m using for the logos in many cases are 5k - 50kb max. I’m using image compression, CSS modification, caching, CDN, GZIP, image deferring, and pretty much everything my hosting company and I could think of, but these images are still showing up as HUGE render-blocking issues in my GTMetrix Waterfall chart.

GTMetrix Report:

Do you know how I can fix this or what’s causing the issue? Thank you in advance!

Our Website:

Though they are not large, I suppose the problem is the number of them.
It a fairly old method, but have you considered using sprites for the logos to cut down the number of requests?
Perhaps a more modern way of doing the same would be to have all logos as SVG in a single file of <defs> then call each pre-defined ‘sprite’ where needed.