Good day!

I need some help regarding grouping array values to get the summation.

I have an array like this:

ArrInput = [

{

“year”:2019,

“id”:“book”,

“price”:500.00

},

{

“year”:2019,

“id”:“magazine”,

“price”:300.00

},

{

“year”:2019,

“id”:“book”,

“price”:300.00

}

];

Is it possible to group the values to get the summation? Example is like this one:

ArrResult = [

{

“year”:2019,

“id”:“book”,

“price”:800.00

},

{

“year”:2019,

“id”:“magazine”,

“price”:300.00

}

]