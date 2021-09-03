Grouping play svg's together in a list using Flex & Grid

Was I supposed to set this up a different way, and if so, what would I need to redo?

I should have asked for help first before jumping into this.

First I am making a grid version

For some reason when the svg’s are clicked, everything is messed up.

https://jsitor.com/k6ldpDRTv

https://jsfiddle.net/x84r93ua/1/

I was able to figure this part out.

Then something happened here where I messed up.

What did I do wrong?

Why are the videos tiny, why are they not filling up the whole screen?

html, body { height: 100%; margin: 0; padding: 0; } body { background: #353198; animation: fade 2s ease 0s forwards; } @keyframes fade { 0% { opacity: 0; } 100% { opacity: 1; } } .outer { display: flex; min-height: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; justify-content: center; } .wrap .nav { display: grid; margin: 0; padding: 0; list-style: none; grid-template-columns: 110px 110px 110px 110px 110px; } .wrap .nav li { display: grid; margin: 0 0 20px 0; padding: 0; } .container { display: flex; justify-content: center; } .container.active { flex: 1 0 0; animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards; background-size: 165px 165px; } /* when container is active hide the svg */ .container.active .thePlay { display: none; } .inner-container { display: none; } /* when container is active hide the svg and show the inner container*/ .container.active .thePlay { display: none; } .container.active .inner-container { display: flex; } .container.active .inner-container.curtain { display: block; } @keyframes fadebody { 0% { opacity: 0; } 100% { opacity: 1; } } .playa, .playb, .playc, .playd, .playe, .playf, .playg, .playh, .playi, .playj, .playk, .playl, .playm, .playn, .playo, .playp, .playq, .playr, .plays, .playt { margin: auto 20px; width: 90px; height: 90px; border-radius: 50%; cursor: pointer; flex-shrink: 0; fill: blue; filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7)); } .curtain { position: relative; max-width: 640px; margin: auto; flex: 1 0 0%; } .panel-left, .panel-right { position: absolute; height: 100%; width: calc(50% + 1px); /* rounding error fix */ top: 0%; transition: all ease 10s; /*background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600"); background-size: cover; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center;*/ overflow: hidden; } .panel-left { left: 0; /*background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);*/ } .panel-right { right: 0; /*background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);*/ } .panel-left::before, .panel-right::before { content: ""; position: absolute; height: 100%; width: 200%; top: 0; left: 0; background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/id/26/1920/1080"); background-size: auto; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: 0 0; } .curtain2 .panel-left::before, .curtain2 .panel-right::before { background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/id/27/1920/1080"); } .curtain3 .panel-left::before, .curtain3 .panel-right::before { background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/id/27/1920/1080"); } .panel-right::before { left: -100%; } .container.active .curtain .panel-left { animation: curtain1 8s forwards; animation-delay: 1s; } @keyframes curtain1 { to { transform: translateX(-100%); } } .container.active .curtain .panel-right { animation: curtain2 8s forwards; animation-delay: 1s; } @keyframes curtain2 { to { transform: translateX(100%); } } @keyframes curtain3 { to { transform: translateX(100%); } } @keyframes curtain4 { to { transform: translateX(100%); } } @keyframes curtain5 { to { transform: translateX(100%); } } @keyframes curtain6 { to { transform: translateX(100%); } } @keyframes curtain7 { to { transform: translateX(100%); } } @keyframes curtain8 { to { transform: translateX(100%); } } @keyframes curtain9 { to { transform: translateX(100%); } } @keyframes curtain10 { to { transform: translateX(100%); } } @keyframes curtain11 { to { transform: translateX(100%); } } @keyframes curtain12 { to { transform: translateX(100%); } } @keyframes curtain13 { to { transform: translateX(100%); } } @keyframes curtai14 { to { transform: translateX(100%); } } @keyframes curtain15 { to { transform: translateX(100%); } } @keyframes curtain16 { to { transform: translateX(100%); } } @keyframes curtain17 { to { transform: translateX(100%); } } @keyframes curtain18 { to { transform: translateX(100%); } } @keyframes curtain19 { to { transform: translateX(100%); } } @keyframes curtain20 { to { transform: translateX(100%); } } .ratio-keeper { position: relative; height: 0; padding-top: 56.25%; border-radius: 25px; margin: auto; overflow: hidden; } .video-frame { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } .hide { display: none; }