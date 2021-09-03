Grouping play svg's together in a list using Flex & Grid

HTML & CSS
#1

Was I supposed to set this up a different way, and if so, what would I need to redo?

I should have asked for help first before jumping into this.

First I am making a grid version

For some reason when the svg’s are clicked, everything is messed up.

https://jsitor.com/k6ldpDRTv

https://jsfiddle.net/x84r93ua/1/

I was able to figure this part out.

Then something happened here where I messed up.

What did I do wrong?

Why are the videos tiny, why are they not filling up the whole screen?

html,
body {
  height: 100%;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
}

body {
  background: #353198;
  animation: fade 2s ease 0s forwards;
}

@keyframes fade {
  0% {
    opacity: 0;
  }
  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

.outer {
  display: flex;
  min-height: 100%;
  box-sizing: border-box;
  justify-content: center;
}

.wrap .nav {
  display: grid;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
  list-style: none;
  grid-template-columns: 110px 110px 110px 110px 110px;
}

.wrap .nav li {
  display: grid;
  margin: 0 0 20px 0;
  padding: 0;
}

.container {
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
}

.container.active {
  flex: 1 0 0;
  animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
  background-size: 165px 165px;
}


/* when container is active hide the svg */

.container.active .thePlay {
  display: none;
}

.inner-container {
  display: none;
}


/* when container is active hide the svg and show the inner container*/

.container.active .thePlay {
  display: none;
}

.container.active .inner-container {
  display: flex;
}

.container.active .inner-container.curtain {
  display: block;
}

@keyframes fadebody {
  0% {
    opacity: 0;
  }
  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

.playa,
.playb,
.playc,
.playd,
.playe,
.playf,
.playg,
.playh,
.playi,
.playj,
.playk,
.playl,
.playm,
.playn,
.playo,
.playp,
.playq,
.playr,
.plays,
.playt {
  margin: auto 20px;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  cursor: pointer;
  flex-shrink: 0;
  fill: blue;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}

.curtain {
  position: relative;
  max-width: 640px;
  margin: auto;
  flex: 1 0 0%;
}

.panel-left,
.panel-right {
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: calc(50% + 1px);
  /* rounding error fix */
  top: 0%;
  transition: all ease 10s;
  /*background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600");
  background-size: cover;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position: center;*/
  overflow: hidden;
}

.panel-left {
  left: 0;
  /*background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);*/
}

.panel-right {
  right: 0;
  /*background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);*/
}

.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 200%;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/id/26/1920/1080");
  background-size: auto;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position: 0 0;
}

.curtain2 .panel-left::before,
.curtain2 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/id/27/1920/1080");
}

.curtain3 .panel-left::before,
.curtain3 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/id/27/1920/1080");
}

.panel-right::before {
  left: -100%;
}

.container.active .curtain .panel-left {
  animation: curtain1 8s forwards;
  animation-delay: 1s;
}

@keyframes curtain1 {
  to {
    transform: translateX(-100%);
  }
}

.container.active .curtain .panel-right {
  animation: curtain2 8s forwards;
  animation-delay: 1s;
}

@keyframes curtain2 {
  to {
    transform: translateX(100%);
  }
}

@keyframes curtain3 {
  to {
    transform: translateX(100%);
  }
}

@keyframes curtain4 {
  to {
    transform: translateX(100%);
  }
}

@keyframes curtain5 {
  to {
    transform: translateX(100%);
  }
}

@keyframes curtain6 {
  to {
    transform: translateX(100%);
  }
}

@keyframes curtain7 {
  to {
    transform: translateX(100%);
  }
}

@keyframes curtain8 {
  to {
    transform: translateX(100%);
  }
}

@keyframes curtain9 {
  to {
    transform: translateX(100%);
  }
}

@keyframes curtain10 {
  to {
    transform: translateX(100%);
  }
}

@keyframes curtain11 {
  to {
    transform: translateX(100%);
  }
}

@keyframes curtain12 {
  to {
    transform: translateX(100%);
  }
}

@keyframes curtain13 {
  to {
    transform: translateX(100%);
  }
}

@keyframes curtai14 {
  to {
    transform: translateX(100%);
  }
}

@keyframes curtain15 {
  to {
    transform: translateX(100%);
  }
}

@keyframes curtain16 {
  to {
    transform: translateX(100%);
  }
}

@keyframes curtain17 {
  to {
    transform: translateX(100%);
  }
}

@keyframes curtain18 {
  to {
    transform: translateX(100%);
  }
}

@keyframes curtain19 {
  to {
    transform: translateX(100%);
  }
}

@keyframes curtain20 {
  to {
    transform: translateX(100%);
  }
}

.ratio-keeper {
  position: relative;
  height: 0;
  padding-top: 56.25%;
  border-radius: 25px;
  margin: auto;
  overflow: hidden;
}

.video-frame {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
}

.hide {
  display: none;
}

<div class="outer">
  <div class="wrap">
    <ul class="nav">
      <li>
        <div class="container with-curtain">
          <svg class="playa thePlay" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
            <g id="play">
              <title>Play</title>
              <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
                M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
            </g>
          </svg>
          <div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
            <div class="ratio-keeper">
              <div class="wrapa">
                <div class="video video-frame"></div>
              </div>
              <div class="panel-left"></div>
              <div class="panel-right"></div>
            </div>
          </div>
        </div>
      </li>
      <li>
        <div class="container with-curtain">
          <svg class="playb thePlay" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
            <use href="#play" />
          </svg>
          <div class="inner-container curtain curtain2">
            <div class="ratio-keeper">
              <div class="wrapb">
                <div class="video video-frame" data-id="0dgNc5S8cLI"></div>
              </div>
              <div class="panel-left"></div>
              <div class="panel-right"></div>
            </div>
          </div>
        </div>
      </li>
      <li>
        <div class="container with-curtain">
          <svg class="playc thePlay" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
            <use href="#play" />
          </svg>
          <div class="inner-container curtain curtain3">
            <div class="ratio-keeper">
              <div class="wrapc">
                <div class="video video-frame"></div>
              </div>
              <div class="panel-left"></div>
              <div class="panel-right"></div>
            </div>
          </div>
        </div>
      </li>
      <li>
        <div class="container with-curtain">
          <svg class="playd thePlay" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
            <use href="#play" />
          </svg>
          <div class="inner-container curtain curtain4">
            <div class="ratio-keeper">
              <div class="wrapc">
                <div class="video video-frame" data-id="0dgNc5S8cLI"></div>
              </div>
              <div class="panel-left"></div>
              <div class="panel-right"></div>
            </div>
          </div>
        </div>
      </li>
      <li>
        <div class="container with-curtain">
          <svg class="playe thePlay" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
            <use href="#play" />
          </svg>
          <div class="inner-container curtain curtain5">
            <div class="ratio-keeper">
              <div class="wrapc">
                <div class="video video-frame" data-id="0dgNc5S8cLI"></div>
              </div>
              <div class="panel-left"></div>
              <div class="panel-right"></div>
            </div>
          </div>
        </div>
      </li>
    </ul>
  </div>
</div>
#3

To be able to do a list, inside this type of code, what should the set up of it look like?

Am I able to use grid for the play svg’s?