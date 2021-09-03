Grouping play svg's together in a list using Flex & Grid

Was I supposed to set this up a different way, and if so, what would I need to redo?
I should have asked for help first before jumping into this.
First I am making a grid version
For some reason when the svg’s are clicked, everything is messed up.
https://jsfiddle.net/x84r93ua/1/
I was able to figure this part out.
Then something happened here where I messed up.
What did I do wrong?
Why are the videos tiny, why are they not filling up the whole screen?
html,
body {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body {
background: #353198;
animation: fade 2s ease 0s forwards;
}
@keyframes fade {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
.outer {
display: flex;
min-height: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
justify-content: center;
}
.wrap .nav {
display: grid;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
list-style: none;
grid-template-columns: 110px 110px 110px 110px 110px;
}
.wrap .nav li {
display: grid;
margin: 0 0 20px 0;
padding: 0;
}
.container {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
}
.container.active {
flex: 1 0 0;
animation: fadebody 5s ease 0s forwards;
background-size: 165px 165px;
}
/* when container is active hide the svg */
.container.active .thePlay {
display: none;
}
.inner-container {
display: none;
}
/* when container is active hide the svg and show the inner container*/
.container.active .thePlay {
display: none;
}
.container.active .inner-container {
display: flex;
}
.container.active .inner-container.curtain {
display: block;
}
@keyframes fadebody {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
.playa,
.playb,
.playc,
.playd,
.playe,
.playf,
.playg,
.playh,
.playi,
.playj,
.playk,
.playl,
.playm,
.playn,
.playo,
.playp,
.playq,
.playr,
.plays,
.playt {
margin: auto 20px;
width: 90px;
height: 90px;
border-radius: 50%;
cursor: pointer;
flex-shrink: 0;
fill: blue;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}
.curtain {
position: relative;
max-width: 640px;
margin: auto;
flex: 1 0 0%;
}
.panel-left,
.panel-right {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: calc(50% + 1px);
/* rounding error fix */
top: 0%;
transition: all ease 10s;
/*background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600");
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: center;*/
overflow: hidden;
}
.panel-left {
left: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);*/
}
.panel-right {
right: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);*/
}
.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 200%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/id/26/1920/1080");
background-size: auto;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: 0 0;
}
.curtain2 .panel-left::before,
.curtain2 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/id/27/1920/1080");
}
.curtain3 .panel-left::before,
.curtain3 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/id/27/1920/1080");
}
.panel-right::before {
left: -100%;
}
.container.active .curtain .panel-left {
animation: curtain1 8s forwards;
animation-delay: 1s;
}
@keyframes curtain1 {
to {
transform: translateX(-100%);
}
}
.container.active .curtain .panel-right {
animation: curtain2 8s forwards;
animation-delay: 1s;
}
@keyframes curtain2 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
@keyframes curtain3 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
@keyframes curtain4 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
@keyframes curtain5 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
@keyframes curtain6 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
@keyframes curtain7 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
@keyframes curtain8 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
@keyframes curtain9 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
@keyframes curtain10 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
@keyframes curtain11 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
@keyframes curtain12 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
@keyframes curtain13 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
@keyframes curtai14 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
@keyframes curtain15 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
@keyframes curtain16 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
@keyframes curtain17 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
@keyframes curtain18 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
@keyframes curtain19 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
@keyframes curtain20 {
to {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
}
.ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
height: 0;
padding-top: 56.25%;
border-radius: 25px;
margin: auto;
overflow: hidden;
}
.video-frame {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
.hide {
display: none;
}
<div class="outer">
<div class="wrap">
<ul class="nav">
<li>
<div class="container with-curtain">
<svg class="playa thePlay" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<g id="play">
<title>Play</title>
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</g>
</svg>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapa">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<div class="container with-curtain">
<svg class="playb thePlay" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain2">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapb">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="0dgNc5S8cLI"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<div class="container with-curtain">
<svg class="playc thePlay" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain3">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapc">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<div class="container with-curtain">
<svg class="playd thePlay" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain4">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapc">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="0dgNc5S8cLI"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<div class="container with-curtain">
<svg class="playe thePlay" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain5">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapc">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="0dgNc5S8cLI"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>