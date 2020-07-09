Grouping elements in a link

I’m trying to figure out how to properly group a bunch of <span> elements inside a link.
I have a link with a bunch of spans inside of it, but when I force a hover over the link, this happens

But here’s the hlml

		  <a class="one-six-eight jqeasytooltip" href="rooms/data.php" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite"  data-tipcontent='Room #168<br>Data Center'>>
		  <span class="s1"></span>
		  <span class="s2"></span>
		  <span class="s3"></span>
		  <span class="s4"></span>
		  <span class="s5"></span>
		  <span class="s6"></span>
		  <span class="s7"></span>
		  </a>

heres the CSS

#floor-plan a, #floor-plan span {
	position:absolute;
	text-decoration:none;
}
.one-six-eight {
	left: 9.7%;
    top: 5.8%;
    width: 37.5%;
    height: 12.1%;
}	
span.s1 {
    left: 2.1%;
    top: -14.5%;
    right: 3.7%;
    height: 20%;
}
span.s2 {
    left: 0%;
    top: 95%;
    right: 10.5%;
    height: 10%;
}
span.s3 {
    left: 13.7%;
    top: 100%;
    right: 10.1%;
    height: 72%;
}
span.s4 {
    left: 25.1%;
    top: 143%;
    right: 10.1%;
    height: 72%;
}
span.s5 {
    left: 25%;
    top: 200%;
    right: 38.6%;
    height: 71%;
}
span.s6 {
    left: 86.2%;
    top: 216.1%;
    right: 1.44%;
    height: 15.2%;
}
span.s7 {
    left: 86.2%;
    top: 215.1%;
    right: 10%;
    height:5%;
}

The <span> s inside the link simply fill up the room in the floorplan but how do I get them to group inside the link?

for starters… “this happens”.

I don’t know what i’m looking at. Tell me what has gone wrong.

ok, I’m trying to apply a bunch of CSS rules to the link, but when I do, it seems to ignore the <span>s, I think its beause of the positioning, but I’m not sure if I set it up right

what does your style viewer tell you when you select a Span, instead of the link?

when I put the mouse over the span, I get

Telling me its absolutelly positioned, is there a better way to position spans to keep them nested?
Would relativelly be better?