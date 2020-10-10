Grouping elements in a link

I’m trying to figure out how to properly group a bunch of
<span> elements inside a link.
I have a link with a bunch of spans inside of it, but when I force a hover over the link, this happens
But here’s the hlml
<a class="one-six-eight jqeasytooltip" href="rooms/data.php" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent='Room #168<br>Data Center'>>
<span class="s1"></span>
<span class="s2"></span>
<span class="s3"></span>
<span class="s4"></span>
<span class="s5"></span>
<span class="s6"></span>
<span class="s7"></span>
</a>
heres the CSS
#floor-plan a, #floor-plan span {
position:absolute;
text-decoration:none;
}
.one-six-eight {
left: 9.7%;
top: 5.8%;
width: 37.5%;
height: 12.1%;
}
span.s1 {
left: 2.1%;
top: -14.5%;
right: 3.7%;
height: 20%;
}
span.s2 {
left: 0%;
top: 95%;
right: 10.5%;
height: 10%;
}
span.s3 {
left: 13.7%;
top: 100%;
right: 10.1%;
height: 72%;
}
span.s4 {
left: 25.1%;
top: 143%;
right: 10.1%;
height: 72%;
}
span.s5 {
left: 25%;
top: 200%;
right: 38.6%;
height: 71%;
}
span.s6 {
left: 86.2%;
top: 216.1%;
right: 1.44%;
height: 15.2%;
}
span.s7 {
left: 86.2%;
top: 215.1%;
right: 10%;
height:5%;
}
The
<span> s inside the link simply fill up the room in the floorplan but how do I get them to group inside the link?