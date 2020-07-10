Grouping data by year then month

Hi.

Using MariaDB…

If I had a table (“courses”):

course_id title date

1 One 2020-07-01

2 Two 2020-07-02

3 Three 2020-08-01

4 Four 2021-01-01

How could I output this grouped like so: Year Asc > Month Asc AND with headings? Please assume the dates are mixed, not in order like I’ve done here. I only want years and months that “exist” in the data.

So I would get:

2020

July

One

Two

August

Three

2021

January

Four

So, I need the selecting/grouping SQL logic and how to display that in HTML/PHP.

I am using the framework in PHP and MySQL: Novice to Ninja but, generally, that doesn’t support complex SQL logic (as far as I can see). I do have Entity classes which I use to “generally” emulate JOINS in OOP but this is a single-table issue. Long story short: advice in the form of SQL or PHP OOP would be great. I’d rather use the PHP OOP but I don’t think the framework can handle it by default (no grouping in the DatabaseTable class) so happy to go down the custom SQL query in a controller and skip the entity class.

Cheers.