Grouping data by year then month

okay, please allow me to throw a spanner into the mix
this is definitely a “hack” (of the good kind) but it works fine
i threw the
x'09' tab characters in there, so that you can see the indentation of the year-month-title hierarchy – you don’t have to use them, Mike, but at least they give you something to hang your code on if you need to distinguish the different rows on output (e.g. a new year gets an html H1 tag, an new month H2…)
anyhow, to use this, you would run the query and then in php simply echo the
output column (not the sort columns), one print line per query result row
note the ORDER BY relies on NULLs sorting first
SELECT CONCAT(x'0909',title) AS output
, YEAR(date) AS sort1
, MONTH(date) AS sort2
, course_id AS sort3
FROM courses
UNION ALL
SELECT DISTINCT
CONCAT(x'09',MONTHNAME(date))
, YEAR(date)
, MONTH(date)
, NULL
FROM courses
UNION ALL
SELECT DISTINCT
YEAR(date)
, YEAR(date)
, NULL
, NULL
FROM courses
ORDER
BY sort1
, sort2
, sort3
output sort1 sort2 sort3
--------- ----- ----- -----
2020 2020 null null
July 2020 7 null
One 2020 7 1
Two 2020 7 2
August 2020 8 null
Three 2020 8 3
2021 2021 null null
January 2021 1 null
Four 2021 1 4
yes, i tested it
sweet, eh?