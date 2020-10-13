Grouping data by year then month

okay, please allow me to throw a spanner into the mix

this is definitely a “hack” (of the good kind) but it works fine

i threw the x'09' tab characters in there, so that you can see the indentation of the year-month-title hierarchy – you don’t have to use them, Mike, but at least they give you something to hang your code on if you need to distinguish the different rows on output (e.g. a new year gets an html H1 tag, an new month H2…)

anyhow, to use this, you would run the query and then in php simply echo the output column (not the sort columns), one print line per query result row

note the ORDER BY relies on NULLs sorting first

SELECT CONCAT(x'0909',title) AS output , YEAR(date) AS sort1 , MONTH(date) AS sort2 , course_id AS sort3 FROM courses UNION ALL SELECT DISTINCT CONCAT(x'09',MONTHNAME(date)) , YEAR(date) , MONTH(date) , NULL FROM courses UNION ALL SELECT DISTINCT YEAR(date) , YEAR(date) , NULL , NULL FROM courses ORDER BY sort1 , sort2 , sort3 output sort1 sort2 sort3 --------- ----- ----- ----- 2020 2020 null null July 2020 7 null One 2020 7 1 Two 2020 7 2 August 2020 8 null Three 2020 8 3 2021 2021 null null January 2021 1 null Four 2021 1 4

yes, i tested it

sweet, eh?