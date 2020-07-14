Grouping data by year then month

No, that’s not what it does. Let’s walk it line by line.
$sensiblecourses = array();
Initialize $sensiblecourses. It is an empty array.
array_walk($courses,
function($course) {
Walk along $courses, and for every entry in it: (technically, we could have used a foreach here. Dont know why I felt like doing an array_walk, but there we go.)
$date = new DateTime($course->start_date);
Define a timestamp, based off of the start_date of the course.
if (!isset($sensiblecourses[$date->format("Y")]) {
$sensiblecourses[$date->format("Y")] = array(); }
If our sensiblecourses array does not contain a key for the year, add it; this key points to an empty array.
if (!isset($sensiblecourses[$date->format("Y")][$date->format("F")]) {
$sensiblecourses[$date->format("Y")][$date->format("F")] = array(); }
Same thing, but now one level down, if the Month doesnt exist as a key of our year array,create it as an empty array.
$sensiblecourses[$date->format("Y")][$date->format("F")][] = $course->page_title;
Now that we know that the year and month keys exist, add a new element to that month key (
[] = ‘create new element’), and assign it our page_title.
Repeat for next entry.