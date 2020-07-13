Grouping data by year then month

Hi m_huntley,

I am trying to work through the second option here, the multi-dimensional array.

This is working to a degree and I get your logic. I have ensured results are ordered properly.

In the outer array (courseYear) I get the first course as expected from which I can work with date (such as extracting and formatting a year. From there, I have issues.

Could you please elaborate on (what I think may well be my issue) what you mean by “Print Key .”

I presume the first time you’ve used this in your example you expect that to be the year and the second time you expect it to be the month but maybe I’m getting these values incorrectly.

Here’s where I am (I’ve whipped out all of the CSS classes for readability):

<?php foreach ($courses as $courseYear) : ?> <?php $now = new DateTime(); $start = new DateTime($courseYear->start_date); ?> <?php if ($start > $now) { ?> <?php $year = $start->format('Y'); ?> <?php echo $year . '<br />'; ?> <?php foreach ($courseYear as $courseMonth) : ?> <?php $month = $start->format('F'); ?> <?php echo $month . '<br />'; ?> <?php foreach ($courseMonth as $courseDay) : ?> <?php $day = $start->format('d'); ?> <?php echo $day; ?> <a href="/course/book?course_date_id=<?php echo $courseDay->course_date_id ?>"> <div> <p> <?php echo '<span>' . $courseDay->start_date . '</span> - '; echo '<span>' . $courseDay->page_title . '</span>'; ?> </p> </div> </a> <?php endforeach; ?> <?php endforeach; ?> <?php } ?> <?php endforeach; ?>

The error I’m getting is: all I have in courseMonth (when debugging) is the value of the first field of the course (course_date_id). I don’t have any other fields from that record to work with. Here’s the debug:

The debug cursor here is at:

Any ideas?

Cheers,

Mike