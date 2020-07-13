Grouping data by year then month

m_hutley,
Hi and thank you for your response and apologies for the late reply. Been an awkward few weeks.
Could you elaborate a little on this, please. I get the first bit but this: “have PHP walk them and interpret as necessary” …
Cheers.
If the records are pulled in the correct order, then there’s a few ways you can go about achieving your result.
Simplest way that I can think of is:
Foreach the array of results;
If the Year of the current result is different than the year before it:
print the year and
save the new year for comparison next time.
If the Month of the current result is different than the month before it, or if the year changed,
print the month and
save the new month for comparison next time.
Print the title.
EndForeach.
Alternatively, you could have your code create a multidimensional array as it reads each record from the result, then you just Foreach thrice:
Foreach RecordsByYearAndMonth as YearRecord:
Print Key.
Foreach YearRecord as MonthRecord:
Print Key.
Foeach MonthRecord as Title:
Print Title
EndTitleForeach
End MonthRecordForeach
End YearRecordForeach.
Hi m_huntley,
I am trying to work through the second option here, the multi-dimensional array.
This is working to a degree and I get your logic. I have ensured results are ordered properly.
In the outer array (courseYear) I get the first course as expected from which I can work with date (such as extracting and formatting a year. From there, I have issues.
Could you please elaborate on (what I think may well be my issue) what you mean by “Print Key .”
I presume the first time you’ve used this in your example you expect that to be the year and the second time you expect it to be the month but maybe I’m getting these values incorrectly.
Here’s where I am (I’ve whipped out all of the CSS classes for readability):
<?php foreach ($courses as $courseYear) : ?>
<?php
$now = new DateTime();
$start = new DateTime($courseYear->start_date);
?>
<?php if ($start > $now) { ?>
<?php $year = $start->format('Y'); ?>
<?php echo $year . '<br />'; ?>
<?php foreach ($courseYear as $courseMonth) : ?>
<?php $month = $start->format('F'); ?>
<?php echo $month . '<br />'; ?>
<?php foreach ($courseMonth as $courseDay) : ?>
<?php $day = $start->format('d'); ?>
<?php echo $day; ?>
<a href="/course/book?course_date_id=<?php echo $courseDay->course_date_id ?>">
<div>
<p>
<?php
echo '<span>' . $courseDay->start_date . '</span> - ';
echo '<span>' . $courseDay->page_title . '</span>';
?>
</p>
</div>
</a>
<?php endforeach; ?>
<?php endforeach; ?>
<?php } ?>
<?php endforeach; ?>
The error I’m getting is: all I have in courseMonth (when debugging) is the value of the first field of the course (course_date_id). I don’t have any other fields from that record to work with. Here’s the debug:
The debug cursor here is at:<?php foreach ($courseMonth as $courseDay) : ?>
Any ideas?
Cheers,
Mike
So here’s the structure of the array that should exist in order to work as I described in option 2.
$course = array(
'2020' => array('July' => array('One','Two'), 'August' => array('Three')),
'2021' => array('January' => array('Four'))
);
At that point, the foreaches are a lot simpler.
Hi.
Yes, I can see the logic there. I’m struggling with that however. Essentially, that’s what I thought I was doing in my code (but echoing the data that would have made up the array) and, for the same reason I’ve given above (my debug) on how I couldn’t do that, I can’t understand how to create that array.
Could you dumb it down a bit further please. I DO have a reasonable/growing understanding of multidimensional arrays and associative arrays but my problem is how to dynamically create one from a foreach on table rows.
How would I get to that array from my database table? It’s the grouping that’s getting me more than anything.
Cheers.
Well, how did you get $courses?
public function calendar()
{
$courses = $this->courseDatesTable->findAll('start_date ASC');
$title = 'Course Calendar';
return [
'template' => 'course_calendar.html.php',
'title' => $title,
'variables' => [
'courses' => $courses,
'title' => $title
],
];
}
which I then pass to the template where I’m looping.
Ah. You’re using a templater that obfuscates the database interaction. Fun.
At that point, you’re probably better off going with the first option, rather than trying to shoehorn it into the second.
Ah… I’m using the framework from PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja by SitePoint.
public function findAll($orderBy = null, $limit = null, $offset = null)
{
$query = 'SELECT * FROM '.$this->table;
if ($orderBy != null) {
$query .= ' ORDER BY '.$orderBy;
}
if ($limit != null) {
$query .= ' LIMIT '.$limit;
}
if ($offset != null) {
$query .= ' OFFSET '.$offset;
}
$result = $this->query($query);
return $result->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_CLASS, $this->className, $this->constructorArgs);
}
private function query($sql, $parameters = [])
{
$query = $this->pdo->prepare($sql);
$query->execute($parameters);
return $query;
}
What do you think? Too much shoehorning?
I’ll dig in to option one tomorrow. May I kindly ask, if you are not going to be around, to jot down any “gotchas” to look out for in your first approach so I can try and get this done.
Cheers, buddy.
Mike
okay, please allow me to throw a spanner into the mix
this is definitely a “hack” (of the good kind) but it works fine
i threw the
x'09' tab characters in there, so that you can see the indentation of the year-month-title hierarchy – you don’t have to use them, Mike, but at least they give you something to hang your code on if you need to distinguish the different rows on output (e.g. a new year gets an html H1 tag, an new month H2…)
anyhow, to use this, you would run the query and then in php simply echo the
output column (not the sort columns), one print line per query result row
note the ORDER BY relies on NULLs sorting first
SELECT CONCAT(x'0909',title) AS output
, YEAR(date) AS sort1
, MONTH(date) AS sort2
, course_id AS sort3
FROM courses
UNION ALL
SELECT DISTINCT
CONCAT(x'09',MONTHNAME(date))
, YEAR(date)
, MONTH(date)
, NULL
FROM courses
UNION ALL
SELECT DISTINCT
YEAR(date)
, YEAR(date)
, NULL
, NULL
FROM courses
ORDER
BY sort1
, sort2
, sort3
output sort1 sort2 sort3
--------- ----- ----- -----
2020 2020 null null
July 2020 7 null
One 2020 7 1
Two 2020 7 2
August 2020 8 null
Three 2020 8 3
2021 2021 null null
January 2021 1 null
Four 2021 1 4
yes, i tested it
sweet, eh?
m_huntley
Hi. Apologies again for the late response.
The first option (above)…
I have a db table full of courses going way back and I have added code to only echo courses in the future. Looking at your logic, do I have to just put a “dummy” year in the code to get the FIRST future course (as there will be no “different than the year before it” as it’s the first one. I understand why you’re doing this (for when the year changes) but what about the FIRST valid course?
The same goes for the FIRST month for the same reason.
Take a look at my “findAll()” and “query()” functions posted above… possible to use these or altered versions to create that array I need?
Mike
r937,
WOW. Thanks for the detail there. That’s tempting for me (as it works) but, with the utmost gratitude, I’d like to leave that on the back burner for a couple of days as my code is heavily based on using PHP OOP to handle all SQL, especially relationships/joins so your code would work but be out of place in my approach.
For now, I’d prefer to stick with just grabbing the whole table then “foreach-ing” through the rows IF there’s a way (I’d like a couple of days to see if there is a way although I’m increasingly seeing the limitations of my approach in avoiding the capabilities of SQL to structure my output for me).
If I haven’t cracked it by early next week I’ll definitely come back to you.
Cheers,
Mike
Bit of a pain in the **** those functions are, IMO.
if pdo is a public member of the class, i would throw the idea of retrieving objects in the trash and just put the data you’re actually interested in with your query.
$courses = $this->pdo->prepare("SELECT date,title FROM courses ORDER BY date")->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
But, if you really want to stick to this framework’s idea of ‘pull everything always’ (really, really not a good idea, IMO. Horribly wasteful of resources.), you’ll have to work with what you’ve got.
$sensiblecourses = array();
array_walk($courses,function($course) {
$date = new DateTime($course->start_date);
if(!isset($sensiblecourses[$date->format("Y")]) { $sensiblecourses[$date->format("Y")] = array(); }
if(!isset($sensiblecourses[$date->format("Y")][$date->format("F")]) { $sensiblecourses[$date->format("Y")][$date->format("F")] = array(); }
$sensiblecourses[$date->format("Y")][$date->format("F")][] = $course->page_title;
});
At which point you have your array established as per post #7.
m_huntley,
Thanks again my friend for the excellent guidance. I will work this through today and get back to you.
But, as an initial response, the more I work with this framework, the more I feel it is limiting and limited and just plain awkward to use. I doubt I’ll use it on my next website. It’s becoming increasingly like forcing a square peg into a round hole and I’m using way more of the “saved time” a framework is meant to provide in trying to overcome its limitations than if I hadn’t bothered with it.
Or, that’s what it feels like to me. As you are aware, I am no PHP guru and, perhaps, if I were, what I am perceiving as awkward limitations may not be so.
But, for myself, back to an approach which does not force OOP on relational SQL and does not use a framework for my next site.
i appreciate your candor
also, your writing, even in as mundane a place as a discussion forum, is exquisite – do you have a web site? twitter account? (mine are rudy.ca and @rudydotca)
Ah, thank you.
I’ll send you a private message
Mike
OK, so I now have:
public function calendar()
{
$courses = $this->courseDatesTable->findAll('start_date ASC');
$sensiblecourses = array();
array_walk($courses,
function($course) {
$date = new DateTime($course->start_date);
** if (!isset($sensiblecourses[$date->format("Y")]) {
$sensiblecourses[$date->format("Y")] = array(); }
if (!isset($sensiblecourses[$date->format("Y")][$date->format("F")]) {
$sensiblecourses[$date->format("Y")][$date->format("F")] = array(); }
$sensiblecourses[$date->format("Y")][$date->format("F")][] = $course->page_title;
}
);
$title = 'Course Calendar';
return [
'template' => 'course_calendar.html.php',
'title' => $title,
'variables' => [
'courses' => $sensiblecourses,
'title' => $title
],
];
}
and, in the template:
<?php foreach $courses as $courseyear : ?>
<?php echo $key . '<br />'; ?>
<?php foreach $courseyear as $coursemonth : ?>
<?php echo $key . '<br />'; ?>
<?php foreach $coursemonth as $title : ?>
<?php echo $title->page_title . '<br />'; ?>
<?php endforeach; ?>
<?php endforeach; ?>
<?php endforeach; ?>
I am getting an error:
Parse error: syntax error, unexpected '{'
where I have added the asterisks in the calendar() function.
What am I getting wrong?
Cheers, Mike
You didnt, i missed a ) or two.
if (!isset($sensiblecourses[$date->format("Y")]) {
=>
if (!isset($sensiblecourses[$date->format("Y")])) {
(and the same on the next line)
Thank you.
With the addition of the )'s, I now don’t receive any error but neither do I get output, just a blank page.
Debugging, it seems the loop does not “fill” the array: each loop just adds a year, month, and title to the array which is then overwritten at the next loop. I didn’t get to the end of the loop to see what was in the array at the end as there are over 400 courses and I couldn’t seem to step out of it.
Could that be a problem: the loop just overwrites the last array element? But, even so, there should be at least one element at the end?
Mike
No, that’s not what it does. Let’s walk it line by line.
$sensiblecourses = array();
Initialize $sensiblecourses. It is an empty array.
array_walk($courses,
function($course) {
Walk along $courses, and for every entry in it: (technically, we could have used a foreach here. Dont know why I felt like doing an array_walk, but there we go.)
$date = new DateTime($course->start_date);
Define a timestamp, based off of the start_date of the course.
if (!isset($sensiblecourses[$date->format("Y")]) {
$sensiblecourses[$date->format("Y")] = array(); }
If our sensiblecourses array does not contain a key for the year, add it; this key points to an empty array.
if (!isset($sensiblecourses[$date->format("Y")][$date->format("F")]) {
$sensiblecourses[$date->format("Y")][$date->format("F")] = array(); }
Same thing, but now one level down, if the Month doesnt exist as a key of our year array,create it as an empty array.
$sensiblecourses[$date->format("Y")][$date->format("F")][] = $course->page_title;
Now that we know that the year and month keys exist, add a new element to that month key (
[] = ‘create new element’), and assign it our page_title.
Repeat for next entry.