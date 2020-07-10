Grouping data by year then month

Databases
#1

Hi.

Using MariaDB…

If I had a table (“courses”):
course_id title date
1 One 2020-07-01
2 Two 2020-07-02
3 Three 2020-08-01
4 Four 2021-01-01

How could I output this grouped like so: Year Asc > Month Asc AND with headings? Please assume the dates are mixed, not in order like I’ve done here. I only want years and months that “exist” in the data.

So I would get:

2020
July
One
Two
August
Three

2021
January
Four

So, I need the selecting/grouping SQL logic and how to display that in HTML/PHP.

I am using the framework in PHP and MySQL: Novice to Ninja but, generally, that doesn’t support complex SQL logic (as far as I can see). I do have Entity classes which I use to “generally” emulate JOINS in OOP but this is a single-table issue. Long story short: advice in the form of SQL or PHP OOP would be great. I’d rather use the PHP OOP but I don’t think the framework can handle it by default (no grouping in the DatabaseTable class) so happy to go down the custom SQL query in a controller and skip the entity class.

Cheers.

#2

S’gonna be a bit ugly to do via SQL. I would probably pull the records as-is and use PHP to do the logic. That said, if I had to roll up the titles into a single row…

SELECT YEAR(`date`) AS year, 
       MONTHNAME(`date`) as month,
       MONTH(`date`) as monthno,
       GROUP_CONCAT(title SEPARATOR ',') as titles
FROM   courses
GROUP  BY year,month
ORDER  BY year,monthno

and then walk the rows for month/year, and explode the titles column as needed in PHP.

Alternatively, in PHP, pull your records as-is, ordered by date, and then have PHP walk them and interpret as necessary.

#4

m_hutley,

Hi and thank you for your response and apologies for the late reply. Been an awkward few weeks.

Could you elaborate a little on this, please. I get the first bit but this: “have PHP walk them and interpret as necessary” …

Cheers.

#5

If the records are pulled in the correct order, then there’s a few ways you can go about achieving your result.

Simplest way that I can think of is:

Foreach the array of results;
If the Year of the current result is different than the year before it:
 print the year and 
 save the new year for comparison next time.
If the Month of the current result is different than the month before it, or if the year changed, 
 print the month and 
 save the new month for comparison next time.
Print the title.
EndForeach.

Alternatively, you could have your code create a multidimensional array as it reads each record from the result, then you just Foreach thrice:

Foreach RecordsByYearAndMonth as YearRecord:
  Print Key.
  Foreach YearRecord as MonthRecord:
    Print Key.
    Foeach MonthRecord as Title:
    Print Title
    EndTitleForeach
  End MonthRecordForeach
End YearRecordForeach.
#6

Hi m_huntley,

I am trying to work through the second option here, the multi-dimensional array.

This is working to a degree and I get your logic. I have ensured results are ordered properly.

In the outer array (courseYear) I get the first course as expected from which I can work with date (such as extracting and formatting a year. From there, I have issues.

Could you please elaborate on (what I think may well be my issue) what you mean by “Print Key .”

I presume the first time you’ve used this in your example you expect that to be the year and the second time you expect it to be the month but maybe I’m getting these values incorrectly.

Here’s where I am (I’ve whipped out all of the CSS classes for readability):

 <?php foreach ($courses as $courseYear) : ?>
                <?php
                    $now = new DateTime();
                    $start = new DateTime($courseYear->start_date);
                ?>
                <?php if ($start > $now) { ?>
                <?php  $year = $start->format('Y'); ?>
                    <?php echo $year . '<br />'; ?>
                    <?php foreach ($courseYear as $courseMonth) : ?>
                        <?php $month = $start->format('F'); ?>
                        <?php echo $month . '<br />'; ?>
                            <?php foreach ($courseMonth as $courseDay) : ?>
                                <?php $day = $start->format('d'); ?>
                                <?php echo $day; ?>
                                <a href="/course/book?course_date_id=<?php echo $courseDay->course_date_id ?>">
                                <div>
                                    <p>
                                        <?php
                                            echo '<span>' . $courseDay->start_date . '</span>&nbsp;-&nbsp;';
                                            echo '<span>' . $courseDay->page_title . '</span>';
                                        ?>
                                    </p>
                                </div>
                            </a>
                        <?php endforeach; ?>
                    <?php endforeach; ?>
                <?php } ?>
            <?php endforeach; ?>

The error I’m getting is: all I have in courseMonth (when debugging) is the value of the first field of the course (course_date_id). I don’t have any other fields from that record to work with. Here’s the debug:

m_huntley_01

The debug cursor here is at:

<?php foreach ($courseMonth as $courseDay) : ?>

Any ideas?

Cheers,
Mike

#7

So here’s the structure of the array that should exist in order to work as I described in option 2.

$course = array(
'2020' => array('July' => array('One','Two'), 'August' => array('Three')), 
'2021' => array('January' => array('Four'))
);

At that point, the foreaches are a lot simpler.

#8

Hi.

Yes, I can see the logic there. I’m struggling with that however. Essentially, that’s what I thought I was doing in my code (but echoing the data that would have made up the array) and, for the same reason I’ve given above (my debug) on how I couldn’t do that, I can’t understand how to create that array.

Could you dumb it down a bit further please. I DO have a reasonable/growing understanding of multidimensional arrays and associative arrays but my problem is how to dynamically create one from a foreach on table rows.

How would I get to that array from my database table? It’s the grouping that’s getting me more than anything.

Cheers.

#9

Well, how did you get $courses?

#11 
 public function calendar()
    {
        $courses = $this->courseDatesTable->findAll('start_date ASC');
        $title = 'Course Calendar';

        return [
            'template' => 'course_calendar.html.php',
            'title' => $title,
            'variables' => [
                'courses' => $courses,
                'title' => $title
            ],
        ];
    }

which I then pass to the template where I’m looping.

#12

Ah. You’re using a templater that obfuscates the database interaction. Fun.

At that point, you’re probably better off going with the first option, rather than trying to shoehorn it into the second.

#13

Ah… I’m using the framework from PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja by SitePoint.

 public function findAll($orderBy = null, $limit = null, $offset = null)
    {
        $query = 'SELECT * FROM '.$this->table;
        if ($orderBy != null) {
            $query .= ' ORDER BY '.$orderBy;
        }
        if ($limit != null) {
            $query .= ' LIMIT '.$limit;
        }
        if ($offset != null) {
            $query .= ' OFFSET '.$offset;
        }
        $result = $this->query($query);

        return $result->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_CLASS, $this->className, $this->constructorArgs);
    }

 private function query($sql, $parameters = [])
    {
        $query = $this->pdo->prepare($sql);
        $query->execute($parameters);

        return $query;
    }

What do you think? Too much shoehorning?

I’ll dig in to option one tomorrow. May I kindly ask, if you are not going to be around, to jot down any “gotchas” to look out for in your first approach so I can try and get this done.

Cheers, buddy.
Mike