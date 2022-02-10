Grid template areas headache

i am studying media queries in grid template areas

please see https://forallthetime.com/

i am trying to write a media query to have the grid template areas in one column

i found a breakpoint at 1500px,

sadly i cant write the media query appropriately… it simply doesn’t work

also, and i am new at this, but 1500px for a smartphone doesn’t sound right to me

i make the media query in VS code, and its fine in chrome dev, but after i publish live it wont work

another thing, i used vh and after they add up to 100 there was still a lot of room

added up now its 120 vh and its almost perfect…

my ultimate goal is to have the small device in 1 column and not have any content break the code

if i need to adjust the content, fine

kindly pass on any advice… i am not just looking for an explanation… but i want to learn how this code actually works

maybe point out where my issues are and how to solve them

if i am confused or simply dont get it, i apologize

MANY THANKS!!