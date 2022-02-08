Grid template areas headache

HTML & CSS
#1

i am studying media queries in grid template areas

please see https://forallthetime.com/

i am trying to write a media query to have the grid template areas in one column

i found a breakpoint at 1500px,

sadly i cant write the media query appropriately… it simply doesn’t work

also, and i am new at this, but 1500px for a smartphone doesn’t sound right to me

i make the media query in VS code, and its fine in chrome dev, but after i publish live it wont work

another thing, i used vh and after they add up to 100 there was still a lot of room

added up now its 120 vh and its almost perfect…

my ultimate goal is to have the small device in 1 column and not have any content break the code

if i need to adjust the content, fine

kindly pass on any advice… i am not just looking for an explanation… but i want to learn how this code actually works :slight_smile:

maybe point out where my issues are and how to solve them

if i am confused or simply dont get it, i apologize

MANY THANKS!!

#2

As I believe we’ve mentioned before, you need to ensure you regularly check your code in the validators:

HTML: https://validator.w3.org

CSS: https://jigsaw.w3.org/css-validator/

You have a closing </html> tag in the wrong place.

#3

I don’t see any CSS at all on that page. I guess you are in the process of updating it?

It’s not. Unless you have a phone the size of a large tv.

You should not (as mentioned multiple times now) base your media queries on imaginary devices. The breakpoints are those dictated by the needs of the design in hand. Some designs may need to go to one column only when their content no longer fits. What device fits this size is irrelevant. Some phones have bigger screen than some old tablets. Some tablets have bigger screens than laptops. Some laptops have bigger screens that desktops. There is no common device size unless you base your design on one device at one point in time.