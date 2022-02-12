Grid template areas headache

i am studying media queries in grid template areas

please see https://forallthetime.com/

i am trying to write a media query to have the grid template areas in one column

i found a breakpoint at 1500px,

sadly i cant write the media query appropriately… it simply doesn’t work

also, and i am new at this, but 1500px for a smartphone doesn’t sound right to me

i make the media query in VS code, and its fine in chrome dev, but after i publish live it wont work

another thing, i used vh and after they add up to 100 there was still a lot of room

added up now its 120 vh and its almost perfect…

my ultimate goal is to have the small device in 1 column and not have any content break the code

if i need to adjust the content, fine

kindly pass on any advice… i am not just looking for an explanation… but i want to learn how this code actually works :slight_smile:

maybe point out where my issues are and how to solve them

if i am confused or simply dont get it, i apologize

MANY THANKS!!

As I believe we’ve mentioned before, you need to ensure you regularly check your code in the validators:

HTML: https://validator.w3.org

CSS: https://jigsaw.w3.org/css-validator/

You have a closing </html> tag in the wrong place.

I don’t see any CSS at all on that page. I guess you are in the process of updating it?

It’s not. Unless you have a phone the size of a large tv.

You should not (as mentioned multiple times now) base your media queries on imaginary devices. The breakpoints are those dictated by the needs of the design in hand. Some designs may need to go to one column only when their content no longer fits. What device fits this size is irrelevant. Some phones have bigger screen than some old tablets. Some tablets have bigger screens than laptops. Some laptops have bigger screens that desktops. There is no common device size unless you base your design on one device at one point in time.

lesson learned

will validate all future HTML and CSS

thanks for the response and thanks for helping me

i removed the </html> but still not a go on https://validator.w3.org

please, what are errors and fatal errors?

what need i do to have no errors, validation is new to me… bit of a learning curve

where do you think my problem is?

yes, i agree. i have learned to add a media query at a desired breakpoint. i am sorry i used a device… honest mistake :slight_smile:

ultimately, what is the solution? is my media query and grid template area incorrect?

my latest code https://botanicgardentravelers.org/mq.html

how can i make tihs code work?

i sincerely thank you both!!!

You haven’t removed it. You now have an additional closing tag and an additional opening tag.

Your basic page structure should be:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
   <head>
      Stuff for head goes here
   </head>
   <body>
      Stuff for body goes here
   </body>
</html>

You also need to ensure that you have matching opening and closing tags for each element. At the moment, you have a lot more closing paragraph tags than opening ones. You cannot be surprised that a page does not display as expected if the structure is incorrect. If a browser encounters code it doesn’t understand, it will attempt to interpret and display it, but the result is likely to be a broken page.

The validator is also trying to make sense of your code. It displays errors where it finds them, but some errors are at such a fundamental level it does not know how to proceed, which is where you see the “Fatal error” message.

Yes you have made a number of schoolboy errors and the main ones are that you are setting a fixed height for elements that hold fluid content like text. You can’t set a 20vh height on the header and footer or this happens.

The content is too tall for the element at certain screen widths and overflows. When you set a fixed height then that’s all you get and you get no more. Therefore in your design you have fixed the height to 20vh + 60vh + 20vh which equals the viewport height and that means that your content can never go below the viewport without overflowing and indeed cannot extend out of each individual row without overlapping.

What you should have done was set a min-height of 100vh for the wrapper and then used a 1fr setting for the middle row which would force it to take up all the slack and stop all 3 rows expanding equally. That now means the header and footer will contain their content height whatever that may be and the middle row will always stretch to fill the rest of the space when content is less than viewport height. If content is greater than viewport height the whole thing will just grow as required.

You also applied justify and align rules in the wrong place as they only apply to an element of display:grid and not its children (unless they are display:grid or you use the justify:self rules instead).

I’m not sure why you created about 14 columns when you only want two so the grid areas can be simplified (unless indeed you are going to have 14 separate columns in some sections).

I’ve reduced the code to what I think you were intending but at the least will show you where you went wrong even if you have to change it again.

Note that your 30rem padding on the wrapper is unworkable and instead i have used a max-width on the wrapper and used margin:auto to center it.

Refer to the comments in the code for further advice. Also note that you had many broken ‘p’ tags in that demo despite use asking you to run the code through the validator before posting :slight_smile:

i validated like i told i would!

please see

https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Fforallthetime.com%2Fmq.html

not sure what this means

brilliant!

looks great on different view ports…

thanks SO much, and i am grateful for the advice given here and comments in the code itself!!

i have been thinking…

i think we all agree i need to go back to the basics

why?

if i cannot write basic HTML, have i no business writing media queries or grid template areas

to be honest, this has been embarrassing for me and i feel like an idiot

you have been very patient!

again, i sincerely thank both of you!

Please don’t. Making mistakes is how you learn.

As Niels Bohr put it: An expert is a person who has made all the mistakes that can be made in a very narrow field.

I think you can ignore the validator warning. It’s saying that you have specified that the language of the web page in English, but - of course - lorem ipsum is not English!

