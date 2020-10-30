Grid Items not centering

I am a new coder and I am taking on the challenge of learning how to use grid to format a website.

I have set a grid row to center all the items it contains, but it is not centering the items.

In the example below, my second row container is “grid-main-info”.

To my understanding I should be able to center everything in that area with “justify-items: center”. However, this is not working. I have also tried “justify-content” but that also is not working.

Could someone please take a look at my code and tell me why this is not working.

CodePen Example