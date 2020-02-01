Grid - How can I move content out of specific areas?

https://codepen.io/ryanreese09/pen/jOOYbXW

I have this codepen, where the first “3” areas (Random Text 1/2/3) should all be empty. They should move further down the line, if that makes sense . I need to somehow designate the first 3 areas as “do not use”. I’ve looked through this documentation and I’m trying to avoid giving a specific template area name to each individual box (10 total boxes if you do 2 rows x 5 columns) and manually specifying content.

The ultimate goal was to create 2 lines of links, 2 in the first row (aligned to the right) and the next row to have the rest of the links (in this case, 5). Figured this was a good time to practice grid .