Grid container doesn't fit content

Rain_Lover: Rain_Lover: Why does it happen? How can we remove the gap?

Think about what you are asking for

You say you want the content div to be 50% of the grid-container but how can it be 50% if you want the grid container the same height as the content? If the grid container shrunk to fit the content then the content would no longer be 50%.

The height of the grid is dictated by the height of its content so you get exactly what you asked for. The content is half the size of the grid.

I don’t see what else you thought would happen

What is it you want to achieve? Remember for something to be 50% of something else the something else must have a height that allows you to obtain the 50%.

I can’t think what effect you require so you may need to explain what you want to achieve?