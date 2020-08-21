Grid and flexbox layout - view page

this thread is related to Grid and flexbox layout - flexbox header and image grid - front page

following is part of mark up on my view.html

see http://buildandtest.atspace.cc/view.html

<main class="view"> <div> <a href="http://www.yahoo.com" target="_blank"> <img src="images/view.jpg" alt="" width="986" height="740" title="www.yahoo.com"> <span>www.yahoo.com</span> </a> </div> <div><img src="images/view.jpg" alt="" width="986" height="740"></div> <div><img src="images/view.jpg" alt="" width="986" height="740"></div> <div><img src="images/view.jpg" alt="" width="986" height="740"></div> </main>

Since I have display: flex and flex-direction column on the body

‘header’, ‘main’ and ‘footer’ become flex items.

Rachel Andrew in one of her introductory articles about Flexbox says “When we add display: flex, we are really defining display: block flex. The outer display type of our flex container is block; it acts like a block level element in normal flow. The inner display type is flex, so items directly inside our container will participate in flex layout.”

Flexbox spec says “Loosely speaking, the flex items of a flex container are boxes representing its in-flow contents.”

Even though they added this new display type: flex ‘main’ in the above markup is still a box and divs inside ‘main’ still remain block level…kind of ‘box inside box’ concept we have in block layout? So as Rachel puts it display: block flex, the second value ‘flex’ my guess would be is related to all those flex properties that allow to manipulate flex items content…?