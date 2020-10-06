Grid and flexbox layout - single post view page

810311: 810311: Didn’t realize there are screens smaller than 280px.

It doesn’t matter if there are any screens or if they are not. The rule is superfluous as you would want the smaller screens to get your adjustments anyway:) Generally though apart from watches I think 320px is the smallest current phone (iphone se and iphone 5). Anything smaller is likely to be an old device or a very new device such as a watch and you don’t usually browse the web on your watch although it is possible.

At the end of the day you need to be device agnostic as you don’t know the smallest or the largest device that may be viewing. That’s why you have to be careful when you make granular decisions over a few pixels because its likely that you are tweaking it just for yourself. Your users may have bigger text as a default or a different platform with a different font or their own accessible font. They may have the whole page zoomed a little or they may just have text zoomed. The length of lines of text will vary from platforms even when using the same font and font-size. The mac display is often different from a PC display even when using the same values.

This is the lot of a web designer and you have to make choices for things that you don’t know in advance in the best way possible. Simple layouts are often more robust and the skill is creating designs that not only look good but also work well. There is no easy answer other than saying to yourself “What if”.

e.g.

What if there was one more menu item

What if the line of text is longer than I expected.

What if that text wraps or breaks out of the container.

What if that image is missing.

What if there is no room for side by side element.

What if the screen is massive

… and so on…

That’s the joy of a web developer