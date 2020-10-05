Grid and flexbox layout - single post view page

this thread is related to Grid and flexbox layout - flexbox header and image grid - front page

I am not sure which route I should take to layout single post view footer element which contains three divs with post date, categories and tags.

Please see http://buildandtest.atspace.cc/single.html

The issue is on smaller screen sizes (320, 360, 411 inches ) the post date, categories and tags text drop down on next line

I am considering two approaches:

Flexbox (see link above). This seem not to give too many options with text scaling because if I make text too small its just becomes too small to read. Normal flow - keep .blog-single article footer in the normal flow which would just stack the divs on top of each other meaning footer wouldn’t stretch horizontally as in flexbox approach

Something like Jonathan Snook did on his blog

What would be the proper way to approach this considering the above?