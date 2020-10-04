Grid and flexbox layout - single post view page

HTML & CSS
this thread is related to Grid and flexbox layout - flexbox header and image grid - front page

I am not sure which route I should take to layout single post view footer element which contains three divs with post date, categories and tags.

Please see http://buildandtest.atspace.cc/single.html

The issue is on smaller screen sizes (320, 360, 411 inches ) the post date, categories and tags text drop down on next line

I am considering two approaches:

  1. Flexbox (see link above). This seem not to give too many options with text scaling because if I make text too small its just becomes too small to read.

  2. Normal flow - keep .blog-single article footer in the normal flow which would just stack the divs on top of each other meaning footer wouldn’t stretch horizontally as in flexbox approach

Something like Jonathan Snook did on his blog

What would be the proper way to approach this considering the above?

Scaling text is a bad idea, as you say, it will be too small to read. I only ever scale text that is quite large to begin with, such as main headers.

If the screen is too narrow for side-by-side blocks of text, the obvious approach would be to stack those blocks. Flex can handle that, with wrapping and a flex-basis, or you could use a query.

I would just allow the items to wrap when needed and this solves the problem at any width.

e.g.

.blog-single article footer {
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  margin-bottom: 1.5em;
  outline: 1px solid blueviolet;
  flex-wrap: wrap;/* added this */
}

.blog-single article footer div {
  text-transform: uppercase;
  font-size: 0.7em;
  padding: 0.25em 0;
  margin: 0 1em 0 1em;
  outline: 1px solid blue;
  flex: 1 0 0%;/* added this */
  white-space: nowrap;/* added this */
  text-align: center;/* added this */
}

Or if you want more finite control add a media query at the appropriate screen width and line the items as you wish.

As Sam said don’t think that text should be scaled smaller for mobile. Indeed readable body text should be larger than the desktop version because it is harder to read on a small device. Body text should preferably no be below 16px on mobile but 18px is much easier to read (I used px as a reference guide only but of course you should use the rem equivalent).

Thank you Sam. I was not sure but now its more clear to me.