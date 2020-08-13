Grid and flexbox layout - flexbox header and image grid - front page

810311: 810311: I think partially it is happening because I am using minmax(380px, 1fr)

Yes the 380px will break any devices that are smaller than 380px + 20%. the 20% is the fact that you have only an 80% body width and that is eating up a lot of space on small screens. Fore example on my iphone that equates to 64px on my 320px screen leaving only 256px room for any content!

The screen is also held wide by your menu which again at small widths is 354px wide so that will only fit on a screen that is 354px + 20% wider.

810311: 810311: Also not using media queries makes it harder to achieve centering on smaller screens I think…

Yes of course it’s harder

I assumed you were just doing this for a test and not for real life. There is no point in eschewing media queries just for the sake of it. It’s like painting yourself into a corner and you start to use unrealistic complicated techniques just to cater for the lack of a simple media query.

It’s good to have a component or components that can resize without media queries but you are never going to code any slightly complicated site without using media queries. After all that’s what they were designed for.

810311: 810311: I am also wondering if I need to scale logo and navigation menu font for smaller screens…?

The logo isn’t that big anyway but I would avoid making your navigation text any smaller as that makes it hard to hit the right item with fat fingers. Indeed on smaller screens you should be looking at slightly larger links and slightly larger readable text (not smaller and smaller).

Either re-arrange the navigation for smaller screens or do as 99% of the world does an implement a hamburger icon instead.

If I were you I would insert a media query at an appropriate point and change the minmax of the grid item to something that will fit on all smaller screens. I would also lose the width on the body at smaller widths and maybe just a 5px or 10px padding on the body edges instead.

Then once the menu starts to get squashed too much add another media query to activate the hamburger menu or if that is to much work make the menu vertical for each item instead.