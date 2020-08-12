Grid and flexbox layout - flexbox header and image grid - front page

It was new to me. So grid inside body with display: flex: still acts as grid and left and right auto margins were stocking images up…interesting
You can use grid inside flex or vice versa. You can also use flex inside flex and grid inside grid.
They will all still work. It’s no different to using a normal container in that the item (flex or grid) uses the space available as defined by its container. If a flex item is itself a grid then that just means the children will be children of a grid however the grid parent itself is a flex-item controlled by its flex parent.
It might be easier just to imagine if you put a grid inside a table-cell then the grid has to work within the confines of that table-cell. It doesn’t stop it being a grid or its children behaving like grid children
Auto margins are now powerful things and effectively soak up the space on that side of the element. In grid and flex this can work both horizontally and vertically.
Page resizes perfectly if I manually resize browser window. I tried however testing the page via Chrome Dev Tools for different screen sizes and there’s some misaligntment with h1 and footer. I updated original link from post #1. I think partially it is happening because I am using minmax(380px, 1fr) which locks image to 380px. Also not using media queries makes it harder to achieve centering on smaller screens I think…
I am also wondering if I need to scale logo and navigation menu font for smaller screens…? I had my logo as png and converted it to svg using free online converter
As a variation to page design I am trying to swap h1 and logo so logo is actually in the center with h1 on the far left and nav on the far right (just to see how this header design would fit into overall site)…
Yes the 380px will break any devices that are smaller than 380px + 20%. the 20% is the fact that you have only an 80% body width and that is eating up a lot of space on small screens. Fore example on my iphone that equates to 64px on my 320px screen leaving only 256px room for any content!
The screen is also held wide by your menu which again at small widths is 354px wide so that will only fit on a screen that is 354px + 20% wider.
Yes of course it’s harder
I assumed you were just doing this for a test and not for real life. There is no point in eschewing media queries just for the sake of it. It’s like painting yourself into a corner and you start to use unrealistic complicated techniques just to cater for the lack of a simple media query.
It’s good to have a component or components that can resize without media queries but you are never going to code any slightly complicated site without using media queries. After all that’s what they were designed for.
The logo isn’t that big anyway but I would avoid making your navigation text any smaller as that makes it hard to hit the right item with fat fingers. Indeed on smaller screens you should be looking at slightly larger links and slightly larger readable text (not smaller and smaller).
Either re-arrange the navigation for smaller screens or do as 99% of the world does an implement a hamburger icon instead.
If I were you I would insert a media query at an appropriate point and change the minmax of the grid item to something that will fit on all smaller screens. I would also lose the width on the body at smaller widths and maybe just a 5px or 10px padding on the body edges instead.
Then once the menu starts to get squashed too much add another media query to activate the hamburger menu or if that is to much work make the menu vertical for each item instead.
No, its not for a test. Sorry if I was not clear at the beginning of this thread. I have WordPress backend on my localhost and front end layout which only uses flexbox ( you, Ron, Ray were helping me with it before). But because I never used grid I thought it would be a good learning experience for me to try re-build the whole layout using grid and flex. Once finished I would be moving the whole thing to Bluehost.
The reason I tried 80% on the body is because of blog page actually. If I make the whole site too wide, my blog posts would also stretch (I already have blog page and its using flexbox - no grid)
I am going to try re-build this page based on your suggestions Paul. Not sure how long it would take me but I will try to do my best. Never implemented ham icons with pure CSS though (as I don’t know Javascript) but I will try google see if I can find some answers.
We can align these with flex property but in small devices we can adjust without media query.
Add the following rules that work with your existing rules. Add code:
.header {
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
align-items: center;
color: #999;
outline: 1px solid green;
}
.logo{
display:inline-block;
}
.h1{
display:inline-block;
}
.topnav{
display:inline-block;
}
We can sticky footer with by position code is:
<body>
<div class="content">
content
</div>
<footer class="footer"></footer>
</body>
html, body {
height: 100%;
}
body {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
}
.content {
flex: 1 0 auto;
}
.footer {
flex-shrink: 0;
}
Try this!
That issue has already been solved with a more reliable method thanks.
I usually just use a max-width instead because your 80% is still much to wide on my 27" imac and there are indeed much bigger screens about now.
Her’s an old example using CSS only (:target) for a hamburger menu.
There are other methods of toggling using the checkbox hack that are more persistent than :target but generally changing a class on the parent with js is an easier approach.
what max-width would you recommend considering I have a blog page which I don’t want to grow too wide as the blog entry text would be hard to read if it stretches too long…
It’s not an easy question to answer as there are a lot of variables but you would need to try and keep line length to about 65 - 85 characters. Of course that will depend on the size of the text at various screen sizes and whether you want to arrange the text in columns rather than stretch across the page.
Read this article first.
I did. Thanks Paul - interesting read. I will try keep blog and archive page line length at 85 characters max. I am currently working on the top menu. I came across this minimalistic nav which I am trying to implement on my site. Behaviour I am trying to achive
-
Keep logo and navigation vertically centered in both desktop and mobile view. I put higher breakpoint
@media screen and (max-width: 1500px)as I am looking at the home page on my Dell U2412M 24 Inch monitor. I tried giving a height to
.header navcontainer and then use align-items: center - it had no effect
-
There’s hardly visible flickering/sliding out of border-bottom: given under ‘@media screen and (max-width: 1500px)’. You can see it when you hit the breakpoint. My understanding this is due to
transition: all .5s ease;Try load the page and then just start resizing the screen. You can also see it in the author’s original CodePen
-
Say I want portfolio thumbnails become two column when screen is 1000px (for desktop), do I add media query or it can be done by manipulating other grid properties?
Please see an updated link from post #1
You are fighting yourself a bit here.
You turned flex off so align-items will have no effect. Put flex back on and then the nav will vertically align with the logo.
Don’t float the toggle but once again use flex to align items horizontally and vertically. We don’t need floats much at all these days except to wrap around blocks of text. The toggle can be moved to the far right with a simple margin-left:auto. Auto margins soak up all the space on the side they are applied and effectively push the element to the far edge.
However as you have a 100% nav in place that you want on the next line you should set flex to wrap so that the navigation moves down.
These are the changes you need.
@media screen and (max-width: 1500px){
.header nav {
display: flex;
flex-wrap:wrap;
}
.header nav .label-toggle{
float:none;
margin-left:auto;/* I would also give it a little right margin to move it off the viewport edge. The same for the logo*/
}
}
Which elements border are we looking at? Can you specify the item and which border as I didn’t notice anything on my screen but was probably looking in the wrong place.
You can try just transitioning the height and opacity instead of all.
e.g.
transition: height .5s ease, opacity .5s ease
Note that you haven’t removed the default 40px left padding on uls so add padding:0 to the nav ul.
Just add a media query at the breakpoint you want and change the grid-template columns to repeat(2,1fr). (You could probably do it with a variation of min-widths and auto columns but its not worth the effort.)
I’ve added those changes - still if you try to resize when it hits breakpoint and menu becomes ham icon, logo and ham kind of vertically centered a bit but not completely. I tried adding height to .header nav at breakpoint - didn’t help.
Please see an updated link from post #1
I’ve added flex-wrap but it seems to help margin-left:auto; .header nav .label-toggle and not wrap the nav on next line. Without flex-wrap on .header nav at 1500px, ham icon just sticks to the image meaning margin-left: auto not working. I am not sure I understand why this happening.
If you comment out all image thumbnails you would see some “trace effect” of the menu disappearing. I understand this is because of transition: property - I tried removing it completely it helps but I lose transition effect. I guess it weather I keep it as you suggested or remove it completely
It is perfectly centred.
The extra space at the bottom is the margin on your ul and not part of the centring area as such. Set margin:0 to the ul in relevant media queries.
.header nav ul{margin:0;}
Remember uls had default margin and padding and you need to control them explicitly,
With the margin:0 in place the gap under the logo disappears (apart from the margin you have on the logo).
Without flex-wrap the menu will stay on one single line. That means you have your logo then your toggle then your 100% nav. The nav is hidden but still takes up space as visibility:hidden does not remove the item from the flow unlike display:none. Therefore if you could see your nav it would be pushing out the right side of the viewport.
In this scenario the margin-left:auto on the toggle has no effect because there is no free space on that row. There is a logo, a toggle and a 100% nav. They are all squashed together in one line.
As soon as you add flex-wrap to the parent then the 100% wide nav is moved to a new line and the the toggle has empty space all the way on its right to the viewport edge. The margin-left:auto pushes the toggle to the right edge because now there is nothing in its way.
If you made your nav visible it might be easier for you to see what’s happening.
You want to avoid fixed heights on fluid content most of the time. They only complicate things and are not fluid enough for responsive design.
You are not hiding the overflow on the ul so when the transition occurs and you change the height then the elements no longer fit in the space available and show outside until they fade away.
I’m not keen on the height animation on that menu as it fixes you to a height and indeed if someone resizes text or you have more or less menu items then your menu fails.
You can use the max-height trick and use a max-height larger than you need in order to get some animation and to allow some leeway with the menu size.
This is the code you need.
@media screen and (max-width: 1500px){
.header nav ul{
overflow:hidden;
height:auto;
max-height:0;
transition:all .5s ease;
}
.header nav #menu-toggle:checked ~ ul{
height:auto;
max-height:35rem;
}
}
However I am not keen on that method either as although it is miles better than the height method it uses a magic number for the max-height and magic numbers need to be avoided at all costs.
Unfortunately in CSS there is no way to animate/transition from height:0 to height:auto as CSS does not animate auto measurements. I prefer to slide in menus from the side instead to avoid this issue.
These are very old and pretty rough demos but you should get the picture.
http://www.pmob.co.uk/temp2/template1/index.html
I am sure its easy but I think I am doing something wrong. I commented out .header nav ul /* visibility: hidden; */ under 1500 px media query and also tried to change it to visibility: visible; - it had no effect. Am I doing it on the wrong rule set?
What other rules in that nav may make it hard to see