Grid and flexbox layout - flexbox header and image grid - front page

You are fighting yourself a bit here.
You turned flex off so align-items will have no effect. Put flex back on and then the nav will vertically align with the logo.
Don’t float the toggle but once again use flex to align items horizontally and vertically. We don’t need floats much at all these days except to wrap around blocks of text. The toggle can be moved to the far right with a simple margin-left:auto. Auto margins soak up all the space on the side they are applied and effectively push the element to the far edge.
However as you have a 100% nav in place that you want on the next line you should set flex to wrap so that the navigation moves down.
These are the changes you need.
@media screen and (max-width: 1500px){
.header nav {
display: flex;
flex-wrap:wrap;
}
.header nav .label-toggle{
float:none;
margin-left:auto;/* I would also give it a little right margin to move it off the viewport edge. The same for the logo*/
}
}
Which elements border are we looking at? Can you specify the item and which border as I didn’t notice anything on my screen but was probably looking in the wrong place.
You can try just transitioning the height and opacity instead of all.
e.g.
transition: height .5s ease, opacity .5s ease
Note that you haven’t removed the default 40px left padding on uls so add padding:0 to the nav ul.
Just add a media query at the breakpoint you want and change the grid-template columns to repeat(2,1fr). (You could probably do it with a variation of min-widths and auto columns but its not worth the effort.)