Grid and flexbox layout - flexbox header and image grid - front page

I am using grid and flexbox to layout site header and image gallery page

Please see below link

http://buildandtest.atspace.cc/

Behavior I am trying to achieve and current issues:

  1. Have header image, h1 and header nav centered and stack vertically without using media query when browser window gets resized to smaller sizes. In my previous layout it was achieved via media query with breakpoint and using flex-direction: column.

  2. I gave header navigation a width in order to be able to use justify-content: space-between; as justify content can only have effect if there’s extra space available in the container. Giving it a width seems to be an issue when the window is resized to smaller sizes

.header .topnav ul{
  display: flex;
  width: 41rem;
  justify-content: space-between;
  .........
}

  1. I am also wondering if its possible to implement sticky footer with this layout

  2. I put this as my last question however I guess it should actually be the first to ask myself: Considering site markup first I need to determine which elements should be laid out using grid and which using flexbox. Main criteria is if I need a one dimensional layout like header and footer flexbox would be first to consider (even though it is possible to do it with grid), when I need two dimensional layout like image gallery most appropriate would be grid.

#2

That’s not fully possible without media queries although we can get quite close with some tweaks. You can lose the 41 rem width on the menu and use a max-width instead but you will need to use flex to make it expand.

Add the following rules after your original css as these are extra css rules that work with your existing rules. If all goes well then you can amalgamate them properly.

.header .topnav{flex:1 0 0%;}
.header .topnav ul {
padding:0 5px;
margin:1rem 0 1rem auto;
width:auto;
max-width:41rem;
min-width:300px;
}
.header h1 {margin:1rem auto;}
.logo {margin:auto;}

You are going to have to tweak padding rather than margins to get space around some of the elements.
I think that’s about as close as you can get on that top section without adding media queries.

Note how your images are squished in my screenshot. You need to add height:auto to the image css when you set their width to 100% and that will maintain the aspect ratio.

You can implement a position:sticky footer with the setup you already have like this.

footer{
position:-webkit-sticky;
position:sticky;
bottom:0;
background:rgba(0,0,0,0.5)
}

If you want an original sticky footer (footer sticks to the bottom of the viewport only when there is less content than viewport height) then you would need to do this instead:

 body{
display:flex!important;
flex-direction:column;
min-height:100vh;
}
footer{margin-top:auto;}

CSS tricks has a recent article about this which should help.

#3

the first two parameters are pretty much self-explanatory: flex-grow set to 1 means the item can grow if necessary, flex-shrink set to 0 means it can’t decrease in size. The interesting one is the last parameter flex-basis. I’ve checked CSS tricks and found "It specifies the initial size of the flex item, before any available space is distributed according to the flex factors. " Not sure I understand how it kicks in and why did you use percentage instead of just 0 zero?

#4

It allows the text to wrap if needed whereas auto would keep them at the min-content length. It also distributes the free space in a different manner and usually its a matter of trial and error to work out what’s best for the task in hand.

That’s to counter a bug in IE11 where the element won’t take up the correct space if set to zero without a percent unit. (Not that I support ie11 anymore but it’s just habit).

#5

I’ve amalgamated your code and made some changes to my previous css as well
The above sticky footer portion with flex! important and direction column on the body messes up the image grid. My understanding this is happening because now with the above declarations all direct chidlren of the body become flex items so display:grid has no effect…

my changes:

I added max-width: 80%; to the body (just to keep it slightly narrower as next pages I am going to work on are blog, about and contact so it would keep things more compact I guess)

changed from grid-template-columns: repeat(3, 1fr); to grid-template-columns: repeat(auto-fill, minmax(380px, 1fr)); on main.home

I’ve updated my original link with above changes (please see post#1 in this thread)

#6

I think I figured it out…just wrapped main.home with an extra div…seems fixed the issue…
Not sure…

#7

I am curious to know why Flex and Grid are being used? Are you trying to learn how to use the two utilities?

For the simple demo site is the following adequate?

https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk/sp-a/810311/index-002.php

Images are reduced to make it easier to show the responsiveness.

#8

You don’t need to do that just remove the margin:0 auto from main.home and that will allow the grid to use the full space available.

Live screenshot.

Screen Shot 2020-07-05 at 12.31.14
Screen Shot 2020-07-05 at 12.31.142156×1189 946 KB

#9

Correct. Thanks for the demo @John_Betong

#10

It was new to me. So grid inside body with display: flex: still acts as grid and left and right auto margins were stocking images up…interesting

#11

You can use grid inside flex or vice versa. You can also use flex inside flex and grid inside grid.

They will all still work. It’s no different to using a normal container in that the item (flex or grid) uses the space available as defined by its container. If a flex item is itself a grid then that just means the children will be children of a grid however the grid parent itself is a flex-item controlled by its flex parent.

It might be easier just to imagine if you put a grid inside a table-cell then the grid has to work within the confines of that table-cell. It doesn’t stop it being a grid or its children behaving like grid children :slight_smile:

Auto margins are now powerful things and effectively soak up the space on that side of the element. In grid and flex this can work both horizontally and vertically.