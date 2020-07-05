Grid and flexbox layout - flexbox header and image grid - front page

I am using grid and flexbox to layout site header and image gallery page
Please see below link
http://buildandtest.atspace.cc/
Behavior I am trying to achieve and current issues:
Have header image, h1 and header nav centered and stack vertically without using media query when browser window gets resized to smaller sizes. In my previous layout it was achieved via media query with breakpoint and using flex-direction: column.
I gave header navigation a width in order to be able to use justify-content: space-between; as justify content can only have effect if there’s extra space available in the container. Giving it a width seems to be an issue when the window is resized to smaller sizes
.header .topnav ul{
display: flex;
width: 41rem;
justify-content: space-between;
.........
}
I am also wondering if its possible to implement sticky footer with this layout
I put this as my last question however I guess it should actually be the first to ask myself: Considering site markup first I need to determine which elements should be laid out using grid and which using flexbox. Main criteria is if I need a one dimensional layout like header and footer flexbox would be first to consider (even though it is possible to do it with grid), when I need two dimensional layout like image gallery most appropriate would be grid.