Grid and flexbox layout - archive page

I am working on archive page where I used

.archive {
  max-width: 780px;
  width: 100%;
  margin: 0 auto;
  outline: 1px solid green;
}

to keep max width at 780px. Out of curiosity when I remove width: 100% in the above rule the output box becomes narrower. When I hover over <main class="archive"> in dev tools, the width of the content box is showing as 538.05 - rest is the space taken by left and right auto margins.

On previous blog page and single post view page I used

.blog, .blog-single{
  max-width: 780px;
  margin: 0 auto;
  outline: 1px solid green;
}

where I didn’t need to use width: 100%; to keep max-width at 780px.

Why do I need width: 100%; on .archive rule above to keep it at 780px whereas I didn’t need it on blog and single post view page?

Remove that width: 100% on the archive page and notice how it’s perfectly wide enough to fit all the content on one line.

Now notice the amount of content on the other pages. :slight_smile:

Hopefully that’s enough of a hint.

I did it before and the page shrinks and gets narrower as the calculated width is no longer 780px. I guess my questions if its possible to keep archive page at max-width 780px without resorting to width 100%

You’re flexing the body element. That shrink-to-fits the children :slight_smile: . So no; not how you currently have it built, anyway.

Yes. However why max-width 780 works on .blog, .blog-single without width: 100% :thinking:
I am trying to achieve something similar to https://snook.ca/archives/ for my archive page

Did you not understand that it’s only because you have enough content that the text is wrapping? Go to your archive page and leave 1 word of text. I gave you the hint in my first reply (Post #2) .

Thanks @RyanReese :slightly_smiling_face: I understand - no way to keep it at 780 without width 100%. On blog and single view pages its just the amount of content that pushes the element width to 780 max and then text just wraps…