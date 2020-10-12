Grid and flexbox layout - archive page

I am working on archive page where I used
.archive {
max-width: 780px;
width: 100%;
margin: 0 auto;
outline: 1px solid green;
}
to keep max width at 780px. Out of curiosity when I remove width: 100% in the above rule the output box becomes narrower. When I hover over
<main class="archive"> in dev tools, the width of the content box is showing as 538.05 - rest is the space taken by left and right auto margins.
On previous blog page and single post view page I used
.blog, .blog-single{
max-width: 780px;
margin: 0 auto;
outline: 1px solid green;
}
where I didn’t need to use width: 100%; to keep max-width at 780px.
Why do I need width: 100%; on
.archive rule above to keep it at 780px whereas I didn’t need it on blog and single post view page?