Grid and flexbox layout - archive page

I am working on archive page where I used

.archive {
  max-width: 780px;
  width: 100%;
  margin: 0 auto;
  outline: 1px solid green;
}

to keep max width at 780px. Out of curiosity when I remove width: 100% in the above rule the output box becomes narrower. When I hover over <main class="archive"> in dev tools, the width of the content box is showing as 538.05 - rest is the space taken by left and right auto margins.

On previous blog page and single post view page I used

.blog, .blog-single{
  max-width: 780px;
  margin: 0 auto;
  outline: 1px solid green;
}

where I didn’t need to use width: 100%; to keep max-width at 780px.

Why do I need width: 100%; on .archive rule above to keep it at 780px whereas I didn’t need it on blog and single post view page?