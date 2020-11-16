Green Check Mark on Google search

My site doesn’t have a green checkmark on Google search results page. Currently my site has the grey shield - which when clicked shows (The site has no rating). The Green checkmark shows (This site is safe).

Google

After reading many online articles on how to obtain the green shield with a checkmark, I submitted my site to: safeweb.norton, trustedsource (McAfee), and kaspersky and the site was certified as ‘Safe’ by all three. Yet now 6 months later there is still no green checkmark in front of my site on Google.

Kaspersky engineers said it depends on the number of their users with their antivirus software visiting my site; even though I have clicked the resubmit link on number of occasions as they suggested.

Kaspersky

Norton confirmed my site is registered as safe:

Norton

Also the same result from McAfee:

MaAfee WebAdvisor

I am unsure now whether having the site registered as safe with these three security companies has any impact on obtaining the green shield checkmark - and whether there is a different way to obtain the green checkmark.

Any insight into how to obtain the checkmark would be welcome.

Thank you

I think you’re totally in the hands of Norton, Avast etc. I tried to get Norton to recognise a couple of sites abut 5 years ago, and they’re still not marked green. I’ve just given up.

No mention of Avast there.
In your first SERP screen shot, it looks like it’s Avast that is putting the green check on there.

Thank you for pointing out Avast ‘SamA74’ - I will give that company a try. Much appreciated.

I just found that Avast Online Security was an extension in chrome, which I have now turned off.

As those who have this extension installed on their web-browser will see my site with a grey shield which if clicked shows (The site has no rating).

I would like to have the green checkmark for my site - it’s been online since 2000 so any data collected automatically by Avast should already have taken place.

I unsuccessfully tried to find how to apply for site safety registration in a google search.

Any ideas would be most welcome. Thank you.

Thank you for the reply Gandalf. Had no issues with Norton as they recognised my site as safe. Seems it’s necessary that a browser is running Norton antivirus for internet in order for their checkmark to show.

SamA74 emphasised the point about Avast that you mentioned also, so I will give that a try.

You could have your work cut out for you there, if you want to contact all the AV companies.

I am focused on Avast, as that seems round off the other three my site already has a safety accreditation from; Norton, McAfee, and Kaspersky.

Avast seems difficult to pin down as I have tried to join their community site to ask where to apply for the green checkmark, but the confirmation e-mails don’t arrive.

